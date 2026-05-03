Explaining Absence Of Solar Boom In Sub Saharan Africa

"The best time to install solar farms was yesterday.The second best time to install solar farms is now "

"A region (Sub- Saharan Africa) with abundance of Sun is knee deep in energy poverty"

3 May International Sun or Solar Day

International Sun or Solar Day is a worldwide day for observing and highlighting solar technology's potential in providing clean energy and promoting Sustainable Development Goals( SDGs). This Solar Day tradition dates back to 1978.

Introduction

Africa is synonymous with the sun. It is often referred to as the "Sun Continent". Africa receives 60% of the sun energy, more than half of the entire Globe, that is according to International Energy Agency, (IEA). But shockingly, only 1_2% of global installed capacity and solar generation capacity is done in Africa. According to the "World Sunshine Map", Africa receives many more hours of bright sunshine during the course of the year than any other continent of the Earth, (Powell, 2012). The solution to Africa's energy crisis or energy poverty seems so so obvious.... investment in Solar Energy; installation of Solar Panels , establishment of Solar Farms. A region with abundance sun is hungry for more electricity. Africa is thirsty for more energy, more power, the sun is literally around & in abundance throughout the whole year. Given Africa’s colossal untapped solar radiation, the continent should be installing solar panels, solar farms at an ambitious and furious pace. But this is not happening... WHY?

Dissapointing Reality

According to IEA in 2022, all of Africa added less new solar capacity than Belgium. And, in that year, it is estimated that at least 30 countries on the continent added no new utility-scale solar capacity at all. The entire African region of 1.57 billion people has just one-fifth the solar capacity of cloudy, temperate Germany.... it's mind boggling!!!

Glimmer Of Hope

Observers pointed that in the year 2025-2026, Africa’s solar power sector is experienced a record growth, with ~4.5 GW of new capacity added in 2025—a 54% increase from 2024. This development was courtesy of South Africa, Nigeria, and Egypt. In 2025, South Africa led in new installations (1.6 GW), followed by Nigeria (803 MW) and Egypt (500 MW). It is said that mportation of solar related power infrastructure surged.Mostly, solar panel imports were from China, surging by 60% (15 GW) between July 2024 and June 2025, signaling massive growth in smaller-scale, off-grid projects. While large-scale utility projects are growing, a significant portion of solar adoption is driven by small, individual household, and business systems.

Africa's Energy Poverty

United Nations (UN) 7th Sustainable Development Goal reads "Ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all by 2030". However, as of now, energy poverty is a lived reality in Africa. Energy poverty refers to the lack of access to adequate and sufficient energy services. This is a severe development problem for the African economies according to former United Nations Secretary General,Ban Ki Moon:

"Energy is the golden thread that connects economic growth, increased social equity, and an environment that allows the world to thrive", Surroop etal, 2018.

Energy is not only essential for ensuring basic social services, food security, and women and vulnerable empowerment, but also for industrialisation, general economic development, and good governance. However, almost half of Africa's 1,2 billion population , that is, 600 million people lack access to power or electricity. Most people in Africa today use less electricity than a typical American family refrigerator. So while the rich world is racing ahead to electrify everything and build out a highly digital economy 1,57 billion people of Africa are being left out. Energy poverty deepens poverty, exarcabates social inequalities, depresses living standards even further. Energy poverty is harmful and harming. Modern commerce, most industries, and the entire digital economy all depend on 24/7 electricity. Any economy where outages are regular (or where costs are very high) is going to be, by definition, inefficient and unable to compete globally. Most African manufacturing firms cite electricity as one of the top constraints to productivity. As Justice Mensah puts it in his 2018 study "power outages in Africa are job killers".

Actors

According to Todd Moss in his article titled Why Isn't Solar Scaling In Africa? of 21 February 2024, published in the Asterisk Magazine wrote:

"Of course, plenty of reasons explain why an African solar boom has not yet materialized. An array of actors — *governments, developers, investors* , even *environmental activists* — have all played a role. And it’s not that the *World Bank* holds primary responsibility for building solar farms in Africa; it’s that the Bank is the sole global institution that wears all the hats of planner, advisor, and financier for infrastructure, while its mission is to fight poverty and climate change. If any single organization should be ideally placed to catalyze Africa’s solar markets, it’s the World Bank.The organization proudly accepted that mantle to showcase to the world how it could be done. Only it didn’t catalyze Africa’s solar markets, it’s the World Bank.The organization proudly accepted that mantle to showcase to the world how it could be done. Only it didn’t".

Scaling That Did Not Scale

According to (IFC, 2015) in 2015, the private sector arm of the World Bank launched Scaling Solar Program, to prove that bundling support for investments could blaze a trail to a solar future for everyone. Its first big project was impressive: Zambia, one of the world’s poorest countries, was able not only to attract private capital but also to slash costs for power by more than 80%, (IFC,2023). Scaling Solar’s next project in Senegal came in even cheaper (IFC,2023) Then a 2019 solar farm in Uzbekistan was even lower, (IFC,2023).And then nothing.... scaling did not scale.

Possible Impediments To Africa Solar Boom

Several possible factors hinder widespread investment in solar farms...these may include;

1. High Initial Costs and Financing

The initial investment required for solar farms, including equipment, installation and grind on the connection, can be substantial.Africa faces limited access to affordable financing.Difficulties in attracting the necessary capital for large-scale projects.Traditional financing maybe be difficult because of perceived risks.

2. Lack of Infrastructure

Inadequate infrastructure, such as roads, transmission lines, and skilled labor is also a factor in solar farm development. Furthermore, there is lack of infrastructure for efficient energy distribution.

3. Policy and Regulatory Frameworks

Lack of consistent, stable and supportive policy environment to attract investment in solar energy may be lacking.

4. Land tenure Complications

Land issues and conflicting land use policies can also create barriers to solar farm development.

5. Technical and Operational Challenges

Some African regions experience extreme temperatures and dust storms, which can affect the efficiency of solar panels. Another issue is storage of solar energy for use during periods of low sunlight or at night. Also, lack of local capacity for manufacturing solar components and the need for skilled technicians to maintain and operate solar farms.

6.Political instability and economic uncertainty

This can deter investors and hinder long-term planning for solar projects.

7. Other Considerations

The reliance on biomass energy for household needs in many African countries can be a barrier to the adoption of solar energy.

ALGERIA's Solar Farms Shining Power Example In Africa

In the Sahara Desert, Algeria is building one of the world’s largest solar farms. Part of the Sahara Solar Breeder Project , it aims to export clean energy to Europe (paradoxically ,Africa remains dark) turning desert sun into a continental power source.The Algerian government has delineated a clear roadmap for its solar energy expansion. Algeria’s solar energy agenda is among the most ambitious in Africa (IEA,2022). The country’s vast desert landscapes provide optimal conditions for large-scale solar power initiatives. By tapping into this natural resource, Algeria aims to position itself as a leader in renewable energy on the continent.

ALGERIA'S SOLAR TARGET

The country is actively transitioning itself from a fossil fuel-dominated economy to solar dominated economy. Aiming to produce 15,000 megawatts (MW) by 2035. Algeria serves as a model for both large-scale photovoltaic (PV) and concentrating solar power (CSP) development in arid regions. The Algerian government is targeting 22,000 MW of renewable capacity by 2030, with solar, particularly PV, set to account for 84% of that, alongside wind. Recent projects, such as the 3,000 MW Solar 1000 project and the planned TAFOUK1 project, demonstrate a serious push towards developing utility-scale solar farms.

Benefits of Solar Farms

This initiative underscores Algeria’s commitment to diminishing its dependence on fossil fuels* and amplifying the use of renewable energy sources. It is also a broader strategy to diversify energy sources and lessen reliance on oil and gas. Such projects also help in generating employment , invigorating local economies , and providing a sustainable and reliable energy source for the country.The construction of such solar power plants is a fundamental element of plausible Africa’s blueprint plan to curtail its carbon footprint and enhance the proportion of renewable energy in its energy mix. For example, Algeria is targeting that by 2035, Algeria will have achieved 15,000 MW of solar capacity, contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change and reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

A Possible Future; Africa- A Net Exporter Of Energy

Africa can become a net exporter of energy in future if it really massively invests in Solar farms. In India, a huge power plant covering an area more than 5 times the size of Paris (a hybrid farm - Solar and Wind energy) is getting commisioned and has started production in phases.The hybrid farm is expected to export energy to other consuming Nonetheless, other commentators point out that a having solar farms capable of exporting energy to other parts of the world is a classic example of something good on paper but lots of practical constraints in implementation. While generation is going to be very high with such solar panels, the storage and transmission of the generated electricity to those who actually need it (who don't live in the Sahara, by the way and are quite far off) is very expensive, making the project economically unviable at present.Who knows, maybe in future years down the line when storage technology becomes more efficient, the project could be revived. Also such commentators cite the need to consider & be careful with environmental impact of such However, despite such arguments, Africa, individual households and small community living can still benefit from solar in a big way.

Way Forward

There is need to change ownership of the energy discussion.Solar is not about poor people’s energy access — it is about green power period. In the same way that Steve "Bantu" Biko’s Black Consciousness movement preceded real moves to Black Empowerment, there must be a Green Consciousness movement in Africa to push for environmentally- sound energy strategies. A green-minded civil society must demand mainstream green power from authorities in Africa. This is not something that will be given to Africa by donor agencies, social entrepreneurs or missionaries. It is something that Africans themselves must achieve through discourse and political struggle. Struggle for energy. Also, there is a need to do the hard work of re-writing policies, framing enabling environments, drafting regulations and building up capacities of companies to manage the use of solar energy. Finally, there is a need to re-think how local and international incentives can build solar markets. It is a complicated discussion.The question of energy access will remain central – because providing access to those without power is about development, about poverty reduction, about employment creation. But at the same time, solar farms must be built, solar panels plants must be installed — in the same way electricity sectors have been built in the past through large investments in dams, coal stations, geothermal wells and transmission infrastructure.

Conclusion

Africa possesses immense solar energy potential but as for now it has remained just mere potential. Solar energy has long been recognized as a promising solution to Africa’s energy crisis & energy poverty. With abundant sunlight, vast land resources, and growing energy demands, the continent has the potential to become a global leader in solar power generation. However, despite this potential, solar energy development in Africa faces numerous challenges that hinder its widespread adoption and implementation. From financial constraints and inadequate infrastructure to policy inconsistencies and other barriers. The road to a fully solar-powered Africa is fraught with many difficulties....and it is a shame that a number of Sub- Sahara African countries, to date, do not have even a single solar farm to date.

F. Madondo (African Teacher) [email protected]

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