Navigating an Unpredictable Future: Global Architecture, Energy, and Security

Our world stands at a historic crossroads. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has characterized our current situation as the largest supply disruption in the history of the global oil market. As we navigate what many call the "greatest global energy security challenge in modern history," we are facing a crisis that eclipses the shocks of the 1970s in both scale and complexity.

On April 23, 2026, the Global Academy for Future Governance (GAFG) convened four distinguished leaders to launch our 2026 energy series: former OPEC Secretary-General Dr. Adnan Shihab-Eldin, former UN Under-Secretary-General Olga Algayerova, former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania Ana Birchall, and Captain Rehan von Tonder, CEO of Shift Aviation.

To grasp the urgency of this moment, we must look at the hard data from the last two months. Since the escalation of the conflict involving Iran, the global market has seen a staggering loss of roughly 600 million barrels of oil. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz has done more than just spike prices; it has choked a vital artery, halting—we hope temporarily—one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and LNG flows. With major producers like QatarEnergy declaring force majeure, energy-importing nations are in a state of high alert and, understandably, distress.

The ripple effects extend far beyond the gas pump. Brent crude has surged past $120 per barrel, with some trades nearing $150, creating a "tax of uncertainty" across every sector of the global economy. We are seeing a jet fuel crisis with reserves hitting critical lows in Europe, while in Asia’s manufacturing hubs, the rising cost of power has become a de facto tax on growth, threatening industrial output.

This systemic crisis has moved well beyond fuel. The disruption of fertilizer exports from the Gulf has triggered a global food emergency. In some regions, grocery prices have spiked by over 100%, reminding us that energy security is, at its heart, human security.

Yet, this crisis is not the end of the story. While headlines are dominated by disruption, the data reveals a quieter, secondary revolution. Even as we manage these immediate shocks, the underlying energy transition is not merely continuing—it is accelerating.

According to the Ember energy think tank, 2025 marked the first time in history that renewables officially overtook coal in the global power mix, with solar and wind meeting 99% of new electricity demand. In fact, solar power grew so rapidly last year that its new generation was technically sufficient to displace every drop of LNG that typically passes through the Strait of Hormuz annually.

Even before these recent geopolitical tensions, we had begun to halt the growth of fossil generation, moving renewables from the margins to our primary source of new power. The question for our experts today is no longer if the global energy map will change, but how quickly and safely we can navigate the new one.

This is not a time to look backward or assign blame for the failed policies of yesterday. Finger-pointing will not fill a pipeline, nor will it stabilize a grid. While this crisis is massive and painful, we must seize it as a catalyst for a new trajectory.

Let the current crisis provide the urgency, while our speakers—esteemed leaders in their fields—recommend the solutions. Together, we can focus on the strategies and, more critically, the collaborative efforts that will not only get us through today but define the next decade of energy.



Author:

Lily Ong is a geopolitical and IBM cybersecurity analyst from Singapore specializing in location-based threat assessments for Fortune 500 clients. A former Track I and II diplomat with firsthand experience across more than 100 countries, she bridges the gap between strategic theory and ground intelligence.