Antisemitism’s Return is a Global Warning We Cannot Ignore

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There are moments in global life when something that was assumed to be fading does not disappear at all; it simply changes form, reappears in unfamiliar clothing and begins to move again through public spaces with unsettling confidence. Antisemitism today is one of those phenomena. It is no longer confined to the margins of extremist ideology or the darker corners of historical memory. It is showing up in protest chants, online feeds, student debates and everyday encounters in cities that once believed they had moved beyond it.

What makes this resurgence particularly striking is not only its visibility, but its normalization. In some settings, what would once have been immediately recognized as unacceptable is now debated, reinterpreted or diluted into something more ambiguous. That ambiguity is precisely where the danger sits.

A Pattern That Can Be Measured

This is not simply a matter of perception or isolated anecdotes. The data, drawn from monitoring organizations across democracies, tells a consistent story. In the United States, the Anti-Defamation League recorded 8,873 antisemitic incidents in 2023, the highest number since it began tracking such data in 1979. In the United Kingdom, the Community Security Trust reported over 4,100 incidents in the same year, also a record. Germany has documented more than 5,000 antisemitic incidents, continuing a steady upward trend.

These are not abstract figures. They represent vandalized synagogues, threats, assaults, harassment in schools and targeted abuse online and offline. They also represent something harder to quantify: a shift in how safe Jewish communities feel in societies that, after the World War II, built legal and moral frameworks specifically designed to prevent this kind of recurrence.

Across Europe, surveys by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights show another revealing pattern. Many Jewish respondents report adjusting their behaviour in public, avoiding visible symbols of identity, reconsidering travel routes or choosing not to attend certain public events. This is not merely caution. It is adaptation under pressure. When people begin to hide who they are, the social contract is already under strain.

The Blurring of Lines

One of the most complex features of the current moment is the way political language is intersecting with identity-based hostility. In principle, criticism of state policy is not only legitimate but necessary in any functioning democracy. Israel, like any other state, is subject to international scrutiny, public debate and moral disagreement. But a line exists, sometimes thin, sometimes explicit, between political critique and the denial of collective legitimacy. When that line is crossed, the subject is no longer policy. It becomes existence itself.

Increasingly, antisemitism does not announce itself in traditional forms. It arrives instead through framing: as anti-globalism, as anti-colonial discourse or as moral outrage directed at geopolitical conflict. Yet within some of these narratives, Jews are not treated as individuals or even as citizens of a state. They are treated as a global collective responsibility unit, held accountable, implicitly or explicitly, for events in the Middle East regardless of geography or personal involvement.

Historically, that logic has rarely remained contained. Once collective blame becomes socially acceptable for one group, it tends to expand.

Conflict and the Diaspora Effect

Periods of intensified conflict in the Middle East have often been accompanied by spikes in antisemitic incidents abroad. That pattern is not new. What distinguishes the current cycle is its scale and its speed. Since the escalation of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023, multiple countries have reported sharp increases in antisemitic incidents. But what is different this time is how quickly local political expression can merge into global identity-based hostility through digital platforms.

The diaspora effect is immediate. Events occurring thousands of kilometers away are translated, within hours, into local tensions in cities that have no direct connection to the conflict itself. Jewish communities in these places often find themselves navigating anger that is not directed at them as individuals, but at them as perceived representatives of distant political realities.

This dynamic creates a distortion: local minorities become symbolic stand-ins for global disputes.

The Question of Legitimacy

At the centre of this debate lies a difficult but necessary distinction between disagreement and delegitimization. Israel exists as a recognized sovereign state within the international system. It was admitted to the United Nations in 1949 and maintains diplomatic relations with a wide range of countries across continents. Its legitimacy in this sense is not conditional on political approval of its policies, just as the legitimacy of any other state is not suspended by disagreement with its actions.

This distinction matters because the international system is built on a principle that sovereignty is not selectively granted based on ideological preference. If that principle becomes conditional, if recognition of statehood begins to depend on moral consensus rather than legal recognition, the consistency of international order itself begins to weaken.

That does not remove the right to critique policy. It does, however, complicate narratives that shift from critique of governance to denial of existence.

A Broader Democratic Signal

Antisemitism rarely remains an isolated phenomenon. Historically, it has often functioned as a kind of early warning signal for broader democratic stress. Societies that normalize hostility toward one minority group frequently experience a widening of that tolerance for exclusion over time. The mechanism is subtle. It does not begin with institutional collapse. It begins with language. What can be said about one group gradually expands into what can be said about others. What can be justified in one context becomes transferable to another.

In that sense, antisemitism is not only a Jewish concern. It is a stress test for pluralism itself.

The Digital Acceleration

Modern technology has intensified these dynamics in ways that earlier generations did not experience. Social media platforms reward speed, emotion and repetition. Nuance travels more slowly than outrage and complexity is often algorithmically disadvantaged. Within this environment, historical tropes can re-emerge in updated vocabulary. Conspiracy narratives that once circulated in print or closed circles now circulate at global scale within minutes. The result is not just increased visibility of antisemitic content, but its integration into broader streams of political conversation where it is not always immediately recognized as such.

The danger here is structural rather than incidental: systems designed to maximize engagement can unintentionally amplify polarizing or dehumanizing content.

Universities and the Friction of Ideas

Universities have become one of the most visible arenas where these tensions play out. Traditionally spaces of debate, they are increasingly also spaces where global conflicts are refracted through identity politics and moral absolutism. This is not unique to antisemitism; it reflects a broader shift in how political discourse is being conducted among younger generations. However, the intensity of emotion surrounding Middle Eastern geopolitics has made campuses particularly sensitive environments.

In some cases, legitimate advocacy for human rights becomes entangled with language that erases distinctions between governments, populations and identities. Once those distinctions blur, discussion can shift from critique of policy to categorization of people.

Coexistence as Structure, Not Sentiment

Coexistence is often spoken of as a moral aspiration, but in practical terms it is a structural requirement for pluralistic societies. It depends on maintaining boundaries, between criticism and collective blame, between disagreement and dehumanization. Jewish communities, like all communities, require security not because of political alignment but because of basic civic equality. Even so, Israelis and Palestinians exist within a shared regional reality that cannot be reduced to slogans without losing its human complexity.

When political discourse erases that complexity, it does not only harm one group. It weakens the intellectual and moral architecture that allows diverse societies to function at all.

Conclusion

The resurgence of antisemitism is ultimately not just a story about one form of prejudice returning. It is a broader test of whether contemporary societies can sustain clarity under pressure, whether they can distinguish between anger and analysis, between critique and hatred, between political opposition and identity-based targeting.

Israel’s legitimacy as a sovereign state within the international system is a settled legal reality. That does not place it beyond criticism, nor should it. But it does place limits on the language through which disagreement is expressed.

The deeper question raised by this moment is not only about the Middle East or about Jewish communities or about any single conflict. It is about whether the norms that were built after the catastrophes of the twentieth century remain strong enough to hold under the pressures of the twenty-first.

History does not repeat itself in identical form. But it does echo. And sometimes, those echoes begin quietly, just loud enough to be ignored, until they are no longer possible to dismiss.

The warning is already visible. The remaining question is whether it is being properly heard.

The writer holds a PhD in Journalism. He is a journalist, journalism lecturer, and a member of the Ghana Journalists Association, the Society of Professional Journalists, Investigative Reporters and Editors, the Ida B. Wells Society for Investigative Reporting, and the African Journalism Education Network. Email: [email protected]