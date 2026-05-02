Why NDC Politicians Must Stay Alert To Potential Food‑Poisoning Risks

In a country where a political party has repeatedly been accused of prioritizing self‑interest over national welfare, through alleged corruption, state capture, money laundering, economic mismanagement, and the neglect of even its own stronghold in the Ashanti Region, it becomes necessary to advise the current government and NDC politicians to remain extremely vigilant. Ghana’s political climate has become increasingly tense, and the stakes are higher than ever.

I am not a prophet, but it is important to caution NDC politicians about the risks associated with sharing food and drinks at political events. Although no official investigations have confirmed food poisoning in Ghanaian politics, persistent rumors and the mysterious deaths of certain politicians have kept these suspicions alive in the public domain.

It is often said that desperate people do desperate things. When one examines the circumstances surrounding the deaths of some NPP politicians, such as John Kumah and J.B. Danquah‑Adu, and considers the fact that the Akufo‑Addo–Bawumia administration never opened any thorough investigations into these cases during its eight years in power, it raises legitimate concerns.

If such matters were not pursued when the NPP was in government, then the possibility of similar incidents occurring now, when the party is in opposition and under pressure, can’t be ignored.

The NPP’s current posture in opposition appears more aggressive and desperate than when it was in power. The party has been accused of orchestrating various forms of sabotage against the NDC government. These acts have taken different forms, including a disturbing wave of arson attacks on markets across the country. In January 2025 alone, five major markets were destroyed by fire: Kantamanto Market in Accra, Kwadaso Wood Market in Kumasi, the Timber Market in Tamale, Techiman Central Market, and the Kejetia Market in Kumasi.

The recent fire at the Akosombo power plant has further intensified public suspicion. What is even more troubling is the open endorsement of sabotage by some political figures. Former Subin MP Eugene Boakye Antwi publicly declared, “I want President Mahama to fail so the NPP can win the 2028 elections.” Statements like this reveal a mindset that prioritizes political victory over national stability. Such attitudes should concern every Ghanaian who values peace and development.

In addition to physical sabotage, the NPP has taken over social media with waves of misinformation aimed at discrediting the NDC government, a government that many citizens believe has achieved more in one year than the previous administration did in eight. Although much of this misinformation has been met with public resistance, the NPP appears undeterred, seemingly relying on the belief that constant repetition of falsehoods will influence less‑informed voters.

Desperation is rooted in fear and the feeling of losing control. When individuals or groups believe they have “nothing left to lose,” they may abandon moral judgment, ethical boundaries, and even basic humanity. This psychological state can push people toward extreme actions they would not ordinarily consider. In politics, such desperation can manifest in dangerous strategies aimed at eliminating opponents or destabilizing a government.

I am not accusing anyone of attempting to harm politicians in Ghana. However, considering the increasingly hostile political atmosphere, the pattern of sabotage, and the desperation that has characterized recent actions attributed to the NPP, it is reasonable to advise NDC politicians to exercise caution, especially regarding what they eat and drink at public events. In times of heightened political tension, vigilance is not paranoia; it is survival.