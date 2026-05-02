Your Kitchen Table is Now a Data Minefield. Are You Protected?

Picture this. It is 8:47 on a Tuesday morning. You are sitting in your pyjamas, laptop open on the kitchen counter, a cup of tea steaming beside you. Your children are still asleep. The commute was zero minutes. Life is good. But while you were busy appreciating the serenity of your home office, something else was happening. Personal data — your clients' data, your colleagues' data, perhaps even sensitive financial or health records — just travelled across your home Wi-Fi network, through a router your employer has never audited, stored briefly on a browser cache your IT team does not know exists. Life, it turns out, is a little more complicated than it looked over that cup of tea.

Remote working has fundamentally reshaped where and how work happens. In Ghana and across the world, millions of employees now routinely handle sensitive information from their living rooms, their gardens, their local coffee shops. That shift has brought genuine benefits: flexibility, productivity gains, and a healthier work-life balance for many. But it has also quietly dismantled many of the data protection safeguards organisations spent years — and considerable money — putting in place.

As a Data Protection Officer, I want to have an honest conversation with you — whether you are an employee working from home, a manager overseeing a remote team, or a business owner trying to keep your organisation on the right side of the law. Because the kitchen table, the spare bedroom, and the neighbourhood café are now frontlines of data privacy risk. And most of us are not nearly prepared enough.

85%of data breaches involve a human element

3×more likely: insider threats in remote settings

60%of employees use personal devices for work at home

The invisible risks hiding in your home

When you work from an office, your employer controls a great deal of the data environment. The Wi-Fi is secured and monitored. The devices are managed. The printers are in a locked room. Strangers cannot wander past your screen. But the moment you take work home, that controlled environment evaporates, and a new set of risks enters the picture — most of them invisible.

Consider your home Wi-Fi router. When did your employer last check its security settings? Probably never. Default router passwords, outdated firmware, and shared networks (think: your teenage son's gaming console and your work laptop on the same network) are a gift to anyone attempting to intercept data. The 2012 Data Protection Act here in Ghana — Act 843 — places the obligation on data controllers to implement appropriate technical and organisational measures to keep personal data secure. A poorly secured home router does not meet that standard, no matter how well-intentioned the employee using it may be.

Real-world scenario An accounts officer works from home and opens a client file containing bank account numbers. Her partner is simultaneously streaming video. Her neighbour's child is using the same shared broadband. The connection is unsecured. That is not a hypothetical risk — it is a daily reality for thousands of Ghanaian professionals.

Then there is the question of devices. Research consistently shows that a majority of remote workers use personal laptops, tablets, or phones to handle work tasks — often because it is simply more convenient. Personal devices typically lack the security controls of corporate machines: no endpoint protection, no automatic encryption, no remote wipe capability if the device is lost or stolen. If that personal laptop is shared with a family member, the risk compounds further. Sensitive client emails sitting in an inbox that a teenager can access is a data protection failure, full stop.

The human factor — and why it matters most

"Technology rarely fails us. People do. And remote working places people in environments deliberately designed for relaxation, not for vigilance."— Data Protection Officer perspective

Working from home blurs boundaries — and that blurring extends to professional judgment. In an office, you naturally think twice before leaving a sensitive document on your desk. At home, that same document might sit on the kitchen table while visitors arrive. A video call discussing client matters might be overheard by a flatmate. An email with personal data attached might be forwarded from a work account to a personal one because the work printer is at the office and the personal printer is right there in the corner.

These are not acts of malice. They are the entirely predictable consequences of designing remote work policies without thinking through the data protection implications. And predictable consequences are preventable ones — if organisations are willing to do the work.

Consider this A junior HR employee is working from home and receives a document containing the medical records of 40 colleagues — needed for an insurance renewal. She has no secure document disposal facility at home. When she is done, she places the printout in her household recycling bin. That single act — routine, unthinking — is a notifiable data breach under Act 843.

What the law actually requires

The Ghana Data Protection Act 2012 (Act 843) does not have a "but I was working from home" exception. Employers who are registered data controllers remain fully accountable for how personal data is processed, regardless of where that processing happens. The legal obligations — securing data, limiting access, retaining only what is necessary, ensuring data subjects' rights are upheld — do not clock out when employees log in from their living rooms.

Internationally, frameworks such as the European GDPR have reinforced this principle through significant enforcement action against organisations that failed to implement adequate remote working data protection controls. The direction of travel globally is clear: regulators expect organisations to have thought about this, documented their approach, and trained their people. "We did not anticipate employees working from home" is not a defence — especially not in 2026.

Key legal obligations that apply at home Data security (Act 843, s.35) · Purpose limitation · Access controls · Breach notification within a reasonable period · Maintaining records of processing activities — all remain fully operative wherever the employee is located.

Ten things every remote worker must do — right now

Enough about what can go wrong. Here is what you can actually do about it today. These are not technical measures reserved for IT professionals. They are practical habits that every person handling data at home needs to adopt immediately.

Change your home Wi-Fi password to a strong, unique one and enable WPA3 or WPA2 encryption on your router. Use only company-approved devices for work. If you must use a personal device, install the company-approved security software first. Never save work files to personal cloud accounts (personal Google Drive, iCloud, Dropbox) — use only company-approved storage. Lock your screen every time you step away, even for a moment. The shortcut is Win+L on Windows or Ctrl+Cmd+Q on Mac. Use it. Position your screen so that visitors and family members cannot see it. Shoulder-surfing is a real and embarrassingly common data breach. Conduct sensitive video calls in a private room with the door closed. If that is not possible, use a noise-cancelling headset and be aware of who can hear you. Shred or securely dispose of any printed documents containing personal or confidential data. Do not put them in household recycling. Report suspected security incidents to your DPO or IT team immediately — even if you are not sure. Early reporting is always better than late reporting. Never use public Wi-Fi for work without a VPN. Coffee shops, airports, and hotel lobbies are hunting grounds for data thieves. Complete your organisation's data protection training — and actually read the remote working policy your employer has issued.

A message to employers and managers

If you are managing a remote or hybrid team, the question you need to ask yourself is not "are our employees trustworthy?" The vast majority are. The question is: "have we given them the tools, training, and clear guidance they need to protect data when they are not in the building?" If the answer is no — or even "I think so" — then the risk sits with you, not them.

Practical steps for organisations include adopting a formal Remote Working Data Protection Policy, conducting a Data Protection Impact Assessment (DPIA) on your remote working arrangements, ensuring all remote workers have completed updated data protection training, and establishing a simple, clear process for reporting incidents from home. These are not bureaucratic box-ticking exercises. They are the difference between a manageable incident and a regulatory investigation.

Good practice benchmark Organisations that have a documented remote working data protection policy, trained staff, and a clear breach reporting process are significantly better placed to demonstrate compliance — and to recover quickly when incidents do occur.

The bottom line

Working from home is here to stay. The flexibility it offers is real and valuable. But privacy and data protection do not automatically travel with us when we leave the office — we have to consciously carry them. Every one of us who handles personal data at home — whether it is a client's contact details, a colleague's payslip, or a patient's medical record — has a legal and ethical obligation to protect it with the same care we would give it in a controlled office environment.

The kitchen table can absolutely be a productive workspace. It just needs to be a secure one too. That cup of tea looks much more enjoyable when you know the data you are responsible for is properly protected.