Amardeep Singh Hari named Ghana’s most influential tech entrepreneur of all time 

Amardeep Singh Hari, Executive Chairman of IPMC Group, has been named Ghana’s Most Influential Tech Entrepreneur of All Time at the Ghana Entrepreneurs Awards.

The accolade is in recognition of his enduring contribution to the country’s digital transformation and enterprise growth.

The award was presented to Mr. Hari at the 16th edition of the GEA, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, where business leaders, policymakers, and members of the diplomatic corps gathered to celebrate excellence in entrepreneurship. The event honoured about 30 individuals and institutions for their role in driving Ghana’s socio-economic development through job creation, innovation, and business expansion.

Mr Hari’s citation highlighted a career that began at the age of 23 when he established one of Ghana’s first information technology companies. Over the decades, he has built IPMC into a major player across Africa’s technology landscape, with a footprint that spans multiple countries and sectors. His leadership has been closely associated with advancing IT education, enterprise solutions, and digital infrastructure on the continent.

Organisers say Mr. Hari’s impact extends well beyond corporate success. Through training programmes and business automation systems, his work has helped transform operations for more than 15,000 businesses in Ghana, positioning technology as a central driver of productivity and growth. The recognition, they note, reflects his sustained influence in shaping how businesses adopt and integrate digital tools in a rapidly evolving economy.

Mr Hari’s latest honour places him among a distinguished group of entrepreneurs recognised across sectors ranging from health and media to logistics and renewable energy. For many in Ghana’s technology ecosystem, his recognition signals both a celebration of past achievements and a reminder of the central role innovation will play in the country’s development trajectory.

The 2026 awards were held under the theme “Entrepreneurship as a Catalyst for Economic Transformation,”underscoring the role of business leadership in shaping Ghana’s economic future.

Delivering the keynote address, entrepreneur Prince Kofi Amoabeng urged business leaders to innovate with purpose, focusing on efficiency while delivering meaningful value to customers.