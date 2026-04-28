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Ashanti South Police dismantle highway robbery syndicate linked to high-profile attacks

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Crime & Punishment Ashanti South Police dismantle highway robbery syndicate linked to high-profile attacks
TUE, 28 APR 2026

The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has broken up a highway robbery syndicate believed to be behind a string of violent attacks, including a 2025 assault on the convoy of a traditional ruler and Council of State member.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Regional Police Commander Joseph Hammond Nyaaba said the breakthrough followed a coordinated intelligence-led operation carried out between April 25 and 26 across the Ashanti, Northern and Upper East regions.

The exercise led to the arrest of two key suspects, Sumaila Munkaila, also known as Guda, and Umaro Musah, in Tamale.

Police said Munkaila admitted involvement in multiple roadblock robberies, including the July 2025 attack on the convoy of Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam, who is also a member of the Council of State.

The group has further been linked to recent robberies along the Buipe Tamale and Yizesi Fumbisi highways, major transport routes in northern Ghana.

According to the police, the operation turned confrontational when the suspects led officers to a remote location near Yizesi to retrieve hidden weapons. During the exercise, unidentified gunmen reportedly opened fire on the police.

In the exchange, the two suspects attempted to flee but were shot and later pronounced dead at the Tamale Government Hospital.

Items retrieved included a pump-action shotgun with ammunition, a single-barreled gun and four jackets believed to have been used during their operations.

Despite the development, police say efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the network, identified as Tongude, Sumaila and Berra.

The command described the operation as a major step in efforts to combat highway robbery and enhance safety for travellers and high-profile individuals.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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