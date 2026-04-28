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Tue, 28 Apr 2026 Headlines

Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before US immigration court amid extradition efforts on June 15

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Ken Ofori-Atta to appear before US immigration court amid extradition efforts on June 15

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before a United States immigration court on June 15 in a case that could impact both his residency status and Ghana’s efforts to secure his return over pending criminal charges.

Court documents indicate that the hearing is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. before Judge David Gardey at the Annandale Immigration Court in Virginia, with proceedings to be conducted virtually.

The development follows his release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody on April 7 after posting a $65,000 bail. He is currently facing immigration issues related to overstaying his visa.

In Ghana, Mr Ofori-Atta, who served under former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is confronting multiple legal challenges, including more than 70 criminal charges linked to alleged financial losses to the state.

The Government of Ghana has since initiated formal extradition proceedings in the United States to facilitate his return to face prosecution.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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