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My allegation against Ntim Fordjour meant to highlight risk of anti-gay bill -- Angel Maxine 

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines My allegation against Ntim Fordjour meant to highlight risk of anti-gay bill -- Angel Maxine
TUE, 28 APR 2026 1

Transgender musician Angel Maxine has responded to a legal threat from Member of Parliament for Assin South, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour.

This follows a cease-and-desist letter issued by lawyers for Rev. Ntim Fordjour, demanding a retraction and apology over alleged defamatory statements made by the musician on social media.

Maxine, in the said social media post that has since gone viral, alleged that the lawmaker, who is one of the lead sponsors of the anti-gay bill, is homosexual and has had a sexual relationship with her in the past.

However, the MP has denied ever meeting or knowing Angel Maxine and has given her a seven-day ultimatum to retract the allegations or face legal action.

In a letter dated April 27, his lawyers described the claims as false and damaging to his reputation.

Reacting to the notice in a statement on Tuesday, April 28, Angel Maxine said her comments were meant to illustrate the wider risks of the legislation.

“I have taken note of the demand letter issued on behalf of Hon. Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Member of Parliament for Assin South, concerning videos I posted on my social media platforms sometime this month,” she said.

She explained that her reference to the MP was part of a broader argument on the impact of the proposed law on queer persons and public discourse.

She said the Bill promotes stigma and could expose individuals to harm through suspicion and false accusations.

"In demonstrating the risk of such an expansive criminal law, I mentioned Hon. Ntim Fordjour as my lover. My purpose was to press the point that false reporting, public suspicion, and the mob-like justice that animates the Bill put everyone at risk," the statement read in part.

“The Bill is one of the most regressive legislative instruments placed before our Parliament. Its effect is to dehumanize queer people and make their ordinary lives a matter for criminal suspicion,” it added.

Angel Maxine further argued that the MP’s legal response highlights the concerns she raised about the Bill’s potential consequences.

She said she remains open to dialogue and has directed her lawyers to respond formally to the notice.

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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Comments

Jr | 4/28/2026 2:58:35 PM

Who's this girl/boy advisor

Comments1
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