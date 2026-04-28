The Enabling Environment: Why Ghana’s Development Problem Is Not Its People

There is a quiet argument that runs beneath much of the discourse on African development. It is rarely stated explicitly because it rarely needs to be. It surfaces instead in the framing of questions about governance deficits, in assumptions about institutional capacity, in the language of “fragile states” and “failed leadership.”

The implicit suggestion is that somewhere in the relationship between Africa and underdevelopment, the explanation lies in the people themselves. In Ghana’s case, the evidence makes this argument impossible to sustain.

Ghanaian engineers work at NASA. Ghanaian surgeons lead hospital departments in London, New York, and Toronto. Ghanaian economists hold senior positions at the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, some of them administering the very structural programmes whose effects on Ghana’s own economy remain deeply contested.

Ghanaian mathematicians, architects, writers, and technology entrepreneurs have performed at the highest levels of their respective fields when given access to the resources and institutional frameworks that make such performance possible.

This is not a celebration of individual achievement, though such achievement is genuinely remarkable. It is something more analytically significant: empirical evidence that refutes the deficit thesis.

When Ghanaian talent, operating within enabling environments, consistently produces world-class outcomes, the question that demands serious attention is not what is wrong with Ghanaians but what structural conditions explain the gap between individual capacity and collective development.

What the Diaspora Evidence Demonstrates

Ghana’s highly skilled diaspora is among the most substantial in sub-Saharan Africa relative to population size. Estimates from the International Organisation for Migration suggest that Ghana loses a significant proportion of its university-educated population to emigration, with healthcare, engineering, and the sciences consistently among the most affected sectors. The brain drain literature has long documented this pattern, typically framing it as a loss of human capital that compounds existing development challenges.

This framing, while accurate in important respects, risks obscuring the deeper analytical point. The fact that Ghanaians who emigrate to Britain, the United States, Canada, or Germany subsequently perform at elite levels in those countries is not simply a story about individual migration choices.

It is a natural experiment in what human capacity can produce under different structural conditions. The variable that changes between a Ghanaian doctor practising in Accra and a Ghanaian doctor heading a department at King’s College Hospital is not the doctor.

It is everything surrounding the doctor: the equipment, the staffing ratios, the salary structure, the institutional support, the professional development pathways, the functional supply chain for medicines and consumables, and the broader social infrastructure that makes sustained high performance possible.

The distinction matters because it shifts the explanatory burden from inherent capacity to structural conditions. Ghana does not face a human capital deficit in the sense of producing insufficient numbers of talented or ambitious people. It faces, rather, a structural problem in which the conversion of individual human capacity into collective institutional performance is systematically obstructed.

The Enabling Environment And Its Absence

Development economists have long recognised the concept of the enabling environment: the cluster of institutional, regulatory, financial, and policy conditions that allow human and economic capital to generate productive outcomes. The literature on this is substantial and, in its broad conclusions, relatively uncontested.

Economies with functioning legal systems, predictable regulatory frameworks, access to capital markets, protection of intellectual property, and stable macroeconomic conditions consistently outperform those without these features, regardless of the underlying talent distribution of their populations.

What receives less systematic attention is the question of how enabling environments come to exist and, crucially, what prevents their emergence in countries like Ghana.

The standard account emphasises domestic governance failures: corruption, institutional weakness, political instability, and poor policy choices. This account is not wrong, but it is incomplete in ways that matter considerably for analysis.

Ghanaian institutions did not emerge in a vacuum. They were shaped by colonial administrative structures designed explicitly to extract rather than develop, by post-independence pressures that distorted economic policy choices, and by decades of engagement with international financial institutions whose conditionality requirements have, by any honest reading of the evidence, produced mixed outcomes at best.

The structural adjustment programmes of the 1980s and 1990s, implemented under IMF and World Bank supervision, required Ghana to liberalise trade, privatize state enterprises, reduce public sector employment, and compress government expenditure. These measures dismantled institutional capacity in health, education, and infrastructure precisely when that capacity was most needed for development.

The debate about structural adjustment’s legacy is genuinely complex, and it would be intellectually dishonest to attribute Ghana’s development challenges entirely to external economic programmes. Evidence suggests that some liberalisation measures created genuine efficiency gains, and that domestic policy decisions in the years following structural adjustment bear significant responsibility for subsequent outcomes. A balanced account requires acknowledging both dimensions.

Nevertheless, the question of policy space deserves serious engagement. Policy space refers to the degree to which a country’s government retains the freedom to deploy the full range of economic instruments available to it.

The historical development trajectories of currently wealthy nations, including Britain, Germany, South Korea, and Taiwan, involved extensive use of industrial policy, import protection, state enterprise, and managed trade.

These instruments, which were central to their own industrialisation, are now largely unavailable to countries like Ghana through a combination of WTO commitments, bilateral trade agreement terms, and the conditionality attached to multilateral financing.

Geopolitical Backing as a Development Variable

One element that receives insufficient attention in mainstream development discourse is the role of geopolitical positioning in enabling economic development.

The post-war development of Western Europe under the Marshall Plan, the tolerance extended to South Korea and Taiwan’s protectionist industrial policies during the Cold War, and the preferential market access arrangements that facilitated East Asian export-led growth all reflect a pattern in which geopolitical considerations shaped the economic opportunities available to particular countries.

Ghana and its peers in sub-Saharan Africa have not, in the main, benefited from comparable geopolitical backing. The continent’s Cold War experience was characterised more by proxy conflict and the propping up of convenient authoritarian governments than by systematic investment in institutional development or economic capacity building.

Source: Dominic Senayah