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A New Capital City for Ghana? Let’s Get the Location Right

Feature Article A New Capital City for Ghana? Let’s Get the Location Right
TUE, 28 APR 2026

Colonialism had its own logic for determining administrative and commercial capitals across Africa. These cities were rarely designed to serve the long-term developmental interests of the colonies themselves. Instead, they were strategically positioned to facilitate extraction of raw materials, labour, and, historically, human cargo. It is therefore no coincidence that many West African capitals, including Accra, are located along the coast.

Today, however, the developmental imperatives of a modern Ghana demand a different logic.

Accra faces mounting structural pressures that increasingly undermine both livability and productivity. Rapid urbanization and projected population growth at approximately 2.6% annually, continues to strain infrastructure, governance capacity, and public services. Traffic congestion, the proliferation of informal settlements, waste management challenges, and overcrowding in the central business district are no longer episodic concerns; they are systemic constraints on national efficiency.

Against this backdrop, the idea of rethinking Accra’s role as Ghana’s administrative capital is both timely and necessary. Retaining Accra as the commercial hub while relocating the administrative capital could, in principle, improve governance efficiency and ease urban congestion.

However, the current proposal to site a new capital on the Accra Plains risks undermining these very objectives.

Proximity matters. A capital located too close to Accra would inevitably be absorbed into its expanding urban agglomeration. Rather than creating a new administrative centre, Ghana may simply reproduce a satellite city, functionally dependent on Accra and unable to alleviate its structural burdens. Planned rail and expressway connectivity, while beneficial for mobility, would further accelerate this integration, defeating the purpose of relocation.

Comparative experience offers important lessons. Abuja was deliberately sited in a central location to promote national integration and reduce coastal dominance. In contrast, Yamoussoukro, despite its official status, has remained largely symbolic, with Abidjan retaining real economic and administrative gravity. Similarly, Ciudad de la Paz is still struggling to fully displace the primacy of the old capital.

The lesson is clear: a successful capital relocation requires not just political declaration, but strategic siting and deliberate economic anchoring.

If Ghana is to pursue this path, a more compelling alternative lies inland. Yeji, located along the eastern banks of Lake Volta, offers a strategically central position with significant untapped potential. Its location provides a natural link between the northern and southern parts of the country, while its proximity to Lake Volta presents opportunities for developing an inland water transport and logistics hub.

Positioning a new administrative capital in Yeji would do more than decongest Accra. It would support a broader spatial development strategy, opening up the middle belt, strengthening north-south economic integration, and enhancing connectivity to landlocked neighbouring countries.

This vision aligns with emerging national priorities. The proposed Volta Economic Corridor, supported by the African Development Bank, aims to transform inland transport and trade under Ghana’s industrialization agenda. Locating the administrative capital within this corridor would accelerate investment, anchor infrastructure development, and signal long-term policy commitment.

Relocating Ghana’s administrative capital is not merely a question of urban planning, it is a generational opportunity to reshape the country’s economic geography. But for that opportunity to be realized, location must be treated as a strategic decision, not a matter of convenience.

Getting it wrong risks creating a suburb. Getting it right could redefine national development.

Shaibu A. Gariba
https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaibu-gariba/

Email: [email protected]

Shaibu A. Gariba
Shaibu A. Gariba, © 2026

This Author has published 9 articles on modernghana.comColumn: Shaibu A. Gariba

Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect ModernGhana official position. ModernGhana will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements in the contributions or columns here." Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

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