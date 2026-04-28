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I am ready to settle my ex-wife – RNAQ

  Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Headlines Richard Nii Armah Quaye
TUE, 28 APR 2026
Richard Nii Armah Quaye

President of RNAQ Holdings, Mr. Richard Nii Armah Quaye, has expressed his willingness to resolve all outstanding issues with his ex-wife amicably, without resorting to legal action.

Speaking in an interview on 'The Delay Show' with Deloris Frimpong Manso, the businessman said he is prepared to settle his ex-wife in order to end the ongoing tussle that has fueled public commentary about their family after their divorce.

According to Mr. Quaye, about 99% of the rumours circulating on social media are entirely fabricated and misleading and therefore urged the public to critically assess such content rather than accept it as fact, noting that much of it is driven by individuals with parochial interests.

Mr. Armah Quaye also explained that his marriage broke down due to what he described as “external parasites and opportunists” who sought to infiltrate his home by influencing his ex-wife to serve their own agenda.

He said the situation does not only reflects as a domestic dispute but also the pressures that come with success and intense public visibility.

“99% of rumours about me are untrue. I will urge digital citizens to apply a lens of critical examination to the content they consume, rather than accepting viral gossip as gospel. I am ready to settle our differences on a purely human level” the Businessman said

Despite the challenges, Mr. Quaye emphasized that he harbours no bitterness toward his ex-wife and believes that the generosity he extends to others should also be extended to the mother of his children.

He further expressed a strong desire to settle the duspute for the sake of their children stating his preference from dispute to co-parenting while calling for an end to the public spectacle.

The Businessman mentioned that settling their issues “once and for all” would stop any external interference and allow the family to begin a quiet process of 'healing away from public scrutiny'.

-DGN online

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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