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Ofori-Atta released from ICE detention center — Lawyers confirm

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Headlines Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta
WED, 08 APR 2026
Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has been released from the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center, according to a statement from his legal representatives.

The lawyers confirmed that his release followed a judicial order issued on Tuesday, April 7.

They noted that he has since returned home to his family while continuing with legal processes linked to his case.

In a press release issued by the law firm Minkah-Premo, Osei-Bonsu, Bruce-Cathline & Partners, counsel for Ofori-Atta indicated that he remains committed to due process as he addresses the matter under US law.

“On April 7th 2026, Ken Ofori-Atta was released from ICE detention pursuant to judicial order. He is home with his family,” the statement said.

The lawyers added that Ofori-Atta will continue to engage the legal process in line with his rights under the law.

“Mr. Ofori-Atta remains fully committed to use due process in defense of his rights as guaranteed under the constitution and laws of the United States,” the statement further noted.

They also expressed appreciation for the support received during the period of his detention.

Mr. Ofori-Atta has been in ICE detention since January this year relating to his immigration status in the United States.

His lawyers had previously explained that he had a pending petition for adjustment of status, which allowed him to remain in the country legally while the process was being resolved.

Meanwhile, the detention comes on the back of Ghana's Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine's formal request for Mr. Ofori-Atta's extradition.

The former Finance Minister is facing corruption and anti-corruption charges filed by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

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Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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