Paga-Zenga Community calls for desilting of crocodile pond to boost tourism   

Residents of the Zenga community in Paga have called for the urgent desilting and protection of the famous Paga crocodile pond to sustain its tourism value and preserve its heritage, which is deeply rooted in their identity.

The call was made during a durbar held in honour of “Yuu-Nyenga,” a legendary and friendly crocodile discovered in 1963, which died in December 2025 after decades of attracting visitors from across the world.

The event, organised by the Zenga Youth Association with logistical and financial support from Kacstone Records, brought together traditional leaders, government officials, youth groups, tourism authorities, and community members to celebrate the life of the reptile, widely regarded as a symbol of peace, unity, and a source of livelihood in the area.

Mr Emmanuel Kuseh, Zenga Youth Chairman, said the history of Paga could not be told without reference to the crocodiles, describing them as central to both the cultural identity and tourism appeal of the community.

“Indeed, we cannot mention tourism in Ghana without mentioning the Paga crocodile,” he said, recalling how the reptiles featured prominently in basic school textbooks and attracted global attention.

He, however, expressed concern about the deteriorating state of the pond, noting that it had not been dredged for over 40 years, even though it currently hosts more than 200 crocodiles.

“Our dam is gradually drying up. The last time it was dredged was in 1982. We are appealing for support to desilt the pond to create enough space and ensure the survival of the crocodiles,” he said.

Mr Kuseh also raised alarm over encroachment and the lack of fencing around the facility, which he said exposed the reptiles to harm.

He cited unconfirmed reports that the late Yuu-Nyenga may have been attacked before its death, stressing the need for vigilance among residents and tour guides.

“We must all become watchdogs and report suspicious activities to protect our crocodiles,” he urged.

Mr Joseph Appiagyei, Upper East Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, expressed sympathy to the people of Paga over the loss, describing the reptile as one of the most iconic tourism assets in the region.

He underscored the importance of preserving the pond, noting that its water levels were steadily declining.

“There is the need for a concerted effort to protect and conserve this facility. Government, the Wildlife Division, and the community must collaborate to ensure its sustainability,” he said.

Mr Appiagyei commended the people of Paga for their unique relationship with the crocodiles, where humans and reptiles coexist peacefully.

“Nowhere in the world do you see such a relationship. The crocodiles even lay eggs in the community, and no one harms them. This is worth preserving for future generations,” he added.

Mr Raymond Adda, speaking on behalf of Mr Wenowome Duriyem Aborah, Managing Director of Kacstone Records, said the crocodiles had contributed significantly to job creation, tourism development, and cultural preservation.

“As we are making calls for the development of the pond, we must ensure that revenue generated is reinvested into its enhancement to inspire confidence and attract more support,” he said.

Mr Desmond Abire Ayambire, Public Relations Officer of the Paga Youth Movement, commended the Zenga Youth Association for organising the event and called for improved management of revenue generated from the facility.

“We are aware that revenue is generated here, but how it is used remains a concern. A portion must be set aside for maintenance and development,” he said.

Mr Stephen Aeke Akurugo, the Kassena Nankana West District Chief Executive (DCE), commended the youth for the initiative and expressed the government's commitment to local development.

GNA