RNAQ celebrates birthday with 1,000 gold tablets giveaway

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, President and Founder of RNAQ Holdings, marked his birthday with a large-scale gold tablet giveaway to his followers, reinforcing his commitment to giving, financial empowerment, and community impact.

A total of 1,000 followers were selected to receive gold tablets through 10 separate live draws of 100 winners each, conducted with assistance from the National Lottery Authority (NLA) to ensure transparency and fairness.

During the live session, RNAQ shared his reasoning behind the giveaway: “I think that when you want to give away, there are a lot of things you can give away. For today, it’s gold. One of the things I learned early in life is to be financially disciplined, to invest rather than waste money. I’ve given cash before, but this time, I wanted to give an investment asset that people can hold on to, give it time, and let it grow in value. The goal is for this to become part of an investment culture.”

The live draws attracted significant attention across social media, with audiences closely following each round and the final list of winners, which has now been officially published. By gifting gold tablets, a tangible asset with long-term value. The initiative goes beyond traditional giveaways, offering recipients an opportunity to hold and potentially grow a valuable investment.

This year’s birthday celebration reflects a shift towards impact-driven milestones, using personal events as opportunities to give back and create shared value.