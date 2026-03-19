Standard Chartered celebrates 130 years of legacy, leadership and lasting impact in Ghana

Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC is marking 130 years of continuous operation in Ghana, underscoring a legacy deeply interwoven with the nation’s financial development trajectory and future aspirations.

The Bank draws its history from the Bank of British West Africa established in 1896 in the then Gold Coast and served as the Central Bank prior to the establishment of the Bank of Gold Coast in 1953. Over the decades, Standard Chartered has played a pivotal role in Ghana’s rapid development, powering the economy, financing trade, supporting infrastructure projects, enabling corporate growth and facilitating wealth creation across generations.

Heritage and Partnership for Progress

While celebrating this historic milestone, Standard Chartered remains steadfast in its commitment to future-fit banking that delivers value to Ghana and its people. In a world that is increasingly interconnected, the Bank leverages its global network and deep local insight to support corporates, institutions and governments. The Bank continues to be the partner of choice for Ghanaians who seek to grow and protect their wealth, offering differentiated wealth advisory, global investment access and tailored financial solutions to help clients grow, preserve and transfer wealth across generations.

Beyond its financial performance, Standard Chartered is unwavering in its dedication to the communities it serves. The Bank supports targeted community initiatives, including entrepreneurship and employability programmes, financial literacy interventions and strategic partnerships, to promote greater economic inclusion for the underserved, especially young women and persons with disabilities.

Empowering Aspirations with 130 Years of Expertise

As Standard Chartered enters its next chapter of growth, it remains committed to cross-border connectivity and empowering clients to pursue their ambitions and grow their wealth.

Commenting on the milestone, Mansa Nettey, Chief Executive Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC said; “Our 130-year journey in Ghana is a testament to enduring partnerships, prudent stewardship, and our unwavering commitment to our clients and all stakeholders. As we look ahead, we are focused on leveraging our unique network to power sustainable growth across borders and supporting the ambitions of the individuals, businesses, and communities we serve.”

In recognition of this milestone, the Bank will roll out initiatives to engage clients and stakeholders, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable progress and deep, long-term partnerships in Ghana.

Source: Standard Chartered Bank Ghana PLC