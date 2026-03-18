Most Metro Mass MD gives shocking revelations about tricks workers used to milk company dry

Managing Director of Metro Mass Transit Limited, Kale Cesar, has revealed that widespread revenue leakages from manual ticketing have severely impacted the company’s finances, prompting a near-total shift to digital operations.

Speaking with Desmond Okraku Danso on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, Cesar said the existing cash-based system allowed conductors and staff to divert funds with minimal accountability.

“When physical cash is collected, the percentage that comes to the company may not even be up to half. The bigger percentage goes into their pocket,” he disclosed.

He explained that a digital “tap and go” system had been introduced prior to his tenure, but its rollout was limited.

“When they introduced that technology, they had not implemented it up to 100%. It was just about 40%, because a lot of the branches were still doing manual collection,” he said.

Cesar noted that gaps in the system created opportunities for workers to manipulate revenue, particularly on partially filled routes.

“If a bus is not full and is supposed to pick passengers along the way, instead of using the system, the conductor will collect cash and later claim the machine stopped working,” he explained.

To address these loopholes, Metro Mass has accelerated the nationwide rollout of the digital payment platform.

“As I speak, we are about 95 or 96 percent covered,” Cesar said, noting that only a few locations still rely on manual ticketing.

The MD acknowledged that while the system is improving transparency, some employees still try every means to bypass it.

“Some of our workers have their own tricks… but we are finding ways to deal with that,” he added.

Despite the challenges, Cesar insisted that the transport sector can be highly profitable if properly managed.

“Transport is the most lucrative business across the globe… if there is good management and nobody tampers with the system, profit will definitely be there,” he said.

Cesar also highlighted that the digital ticketing system is part of a broader strategy to modernise operations, reduce losses, and restore the company’s reputation.

Plans are underway to fully digitise services, including enhanced schedule tracking so commuters can monitor bus movements and departure times.

“Some people don’t even know when a Metro Mass bus is moving… we want to deal with time, especially with our intra-city operations,” he said.

He added that predictable scheduling will reduce dependence on private transport and rebuild public confidence in the state operator.

“We want a situation where people know exactly when the bus will arrive and leave, so they can plan their lives,” Cesar stated.