Philanthropist donates sports equipment to Biringu Schools

A philanthropist based in the Ashanti Region, Awaka Stephen, popularly known as Awaka Gh, has donated two sets of jerseys, four footballs, goalkeeper gloves, and whistles to Biringu Primary and Junior High Schools in the Timonde Electoral Area of the Bawku West District in the Upper East Region.

The donation was in response to the lack of jerseys and footballs needed to support sporting activities in the schools. Awaka Stephen said the gesture was his way of giving back to the community where he grew up.

In an interview after the presentation, he noted that he felt a strong responsibility to contribute to the development of the area.

He described the donation as his widow’s mite and pledged to continue supporting initiatives that improve the lives of people in the community. He also encouraged students to take their academic work seriously and strive to become valuable assets to their school, community, and the country.

The headmaster of the school, Mohammed, expressed gratitude for the support, stating that acquiring sports equipment had long been a priority but financial constraints had made it difficult.

“Acquiring sports equipment had been one of our priorities but due to financial constraints on the part of the school, we have not been able to do much,” he said.

He added that many students possess sporting talent but have been unable to develop it due to the lack of equipment.

“We have lots of students who are talented but due to the lack and insufficiency of these sports equipment, they had not been able to unearth them. By this donation, I promise that they will make maximum use of it and do well in the field of sports,” he assured.

The Assembly Member for the Timonde Electoral Area, Hon Francis Apam, also commended the philanthropist for his generosity, noting that the donation would significantly enhance sporting activities in the schools and help keep students active. He further called on other individuals to emulate the example set by Awaka Gh in supporting the development of young people.