Thunderstorms, rain likely in Accra, Ashanti, and coastal towns today — GMet

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has forecast thunderstorms and rainfall across parts of Accra, the Ashanti Region and several coastal and middle belt areas later today.

The agency says inland areas will start the day under mostly cloudy conditions, with patches of mist expected along the coast, in forest zones and over mountainous areas.

As the day progresses, sunny intervals are expected to dominate before giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms from late afternoon into the evening.

Communities likely to be affected include Aflao, Kasoa, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Axim, Ho, Koforidua and Akim Oda.

Residents in the middle belt and transition zones, including Goaso, Sunyani and Techiman, are also expected to experience similar weather conditions.

In the Ashanti Region, Kumasi and Obuasi are forecast to record thunderstorms later in the day, while slight haze is anticipated over the far northern parts of the country.

The agency has further warned that the sea will be rough, urging fishermen and coastal operators to exercise caution.

Residents in affected areas have been advised to remain alert and take necessary precautions during periods of stormy weather.