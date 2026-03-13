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Fri, 13 Mar 2026 Travel & Tourism

Many African countries envy Ghana’s strategic approach to tourism — Abeiku Santana

By Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku SantanaDeputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has touted the country's strategic approach to promoting its tourism and cultural heritage.

He highlighted the country’s deliberate efforts to market itself to international audiences through initiatives such as the “Black Star Experience”.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Friday, March 13, he also noted how the 2026 Independence Day celebrations were held in Ghanaian embassies abroad.

According to him, these initiatives have made Ghana a model that other African countries now look up to.

He described his experience attending Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations in South Africa, where the diplomatic community, Ghanaian expatriates, and local supporters participated in exhibitions and cultural events.

“We saw Ghana Independence Day being celebrated across missions abroad, even in China. Other African countries now look to Ghana as an example, and many admire what we are doing,” he said.

Abeiku Santana also commended the leadership of the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ablah Dzifa Gomashie, noting how the ministry has activated all sectors under its purview to boost the industry.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

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