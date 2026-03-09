SSNIT ends 2025 with over GH₵25 billion asset value, investments – DG

Mr Kwesi Afreh Biney, the Director-General of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), has disclosed that the pension scheme recorded a total asset value and investments of over GH₵25 billion at the end of 2025.

He said the figure represents an increase from the GH₵20.4 billion recorded at the end of 2024, reflecting improved performance of many SSNIT investments and ongoing efforts to strengthen accountability and strategies to improve underperforming assets.

Mr Biney disclosed this during a stakeholder forum organised by SSNIT in partnership with the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Wa on Monday to educate and sensitise workers on the importance of pension contributions.

The forum also formed part of a nationwide campaign aimed at informing members of organised labour about SSNIT's operations and obtaining feedback from them as key stakeholders of the scheme to guide future reforms.

Mr Biney noted: “A lot more of our investments are doing well, and that accounts for the growth from GH₵20.4 billion in 2024 to over GH₵25 billion at the end of 2025.”

He indicated, for instance, that Labadi Beach Hotel generated a profit of about GH₵77 million in 2025, while La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, which previously recorded losses, posted an audited profit of GH₵1.7 million in 2025.

Mr Biney said SSNIT was focusing on improving service delivery, accessibility, and convenience for contributors and pensioners through the revitalisation of its digital channels and the establishment of virtual branches.

Other initiatives, he mentioned, include the implementation of a “co-location” strategy, which allows SSNIT to operate within selected banking halls to extend its services to areas where it does not have physical offices.

“As part of the strategy to make our services more accessible and convenient, you can engage with us in a much easier way than in the past.

“Our digital channels and virtual branch provide you the opportunity to interact with us irrespective of time and location because we serve you 24/7,” Mr Biney explained.

He encouraged members of organised labour in both the public and private sectors to contribute actively to the scheme, describing SSNIT as a collective national asset designed to secure the future of Ghanaian workers.

Mr Joshua Ansah, Secretary-General of the TUC, said the forum served as an important platform for advocacy and education on the benefits of the SSNIT pension scheme and the need for every worker in Ghana to contribute.

He urged both formal and informal sector workers to enrol on the SSNIT scheme and contribute regularly to secure their future, emphasising that pension contributions were essential for ensuring financial security and dignity after retirement.

“Once you are working or earning an income, you must think about your future, and belonging to SSNIT is one of the ways to guarantee that future,” Mr Ansah said.

GNA