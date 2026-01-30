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Fri, 30 Jan 2026 NPP

Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah Predicts Dramatic Scenes Ahead of NPP Presidential Primary

  Fri, 30 Jan 2026
Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah Predicts Dramatic Scenes Ahead of NPP Presidential Primary

As the New Patriotic Party (NPP) heads into its presidential primary on January 31, Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, Founder and Leader of the Prophetic Life Embassy, says the political atmosphere will be dominated by the phrase “Ken Afa.”

According to him, the early hours of the election will be marked by strong chants and heightened activity from supporters of Kennedy Agyapong, creating a tense and charged environment.

Prophet Sowah further claims that as the day progresses, pressure from Kennedy Agyapong’s camp will compel him to issue a public statement—one aimed at cautioning his supporters while calling for clarity, fairness, and transparency in the electoral process.

He adds that after the declaration of results, Kennedy Agyapong will take a symbolic step toward party unity by lifting the hand of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and publicly acknowledging him as the winner of the NPP presidential primary.

Beyond the primary, the prophecy suggests that Kennedy Agyapong will offer unwavering support to the party’s flagbearer, publicly endorsing Dr. Bawumia and actively campaigning for him ahead of the general election.

According to Prophet Telvin Adjei Sowah, the outcome is predetermined and unchanging: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will emerge victorious.

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Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
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