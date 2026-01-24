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Recruitment letter circulating on social media fake — GES

  Sat, 24 Jan 2026
Education Recruitment letter circulating on social media fake — GES
SAT, 24 JAN 2026

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has cautioned the public against a recruitment letter circulating on social media, describing it as fake and not originating from the Service.

In a statement issued on January 23, 2026, GES management said it had “sighted a letter circulating on social media, purportedly issued by the Service, alleging the commencement of recruitment.”

However, the Service stressed that no recruitment exercise has begun.

“Management wishes to inform the general public that recruitment has not yet begun. The letter currently in circulation is fake and does not originate from the Ghana Education Service,” the statement clarified.

GES further indicated that any genuine recruitment process will be communicated only through its recognised channels.

“An official announcement will be made exclusively through GES’s official platforms when the recruitment process officially begins,” the release stated.

The Service therefore urged the public to disregard any information that does not come from its authorised sources.

“The public is therefore advised to treat as false any recruitment announcement that does not emanate from the official platforms of the Ghana Education Service,” it added.

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