Professor Frimpong Boateng Diagnoses NPP's 'Political Heart' to be 'Fake'?

When the heartbeat of a political party is currently failing due to the Heart Attack it bitterly suffered in the 2024 Ghana's general elections and a Cardiologist with a sharp analytical mind is stating the obvious, he is being called names from all angles by excuse me to say, and borrowing from the late President Rawlings' words to describe what a group in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) became under Nana Addo's leadership relative to Ghana's resources, where 'Babies with sharp claws' who many believed grabbed state properties and mining concessions making it easy for the people to give credence to NDC's ORAL propagation that booted them out.

What happened to the 'honesty' part of the NPP's constitution Article 4? Although the choice of word Professor Frimpong Boateng used to describe the NPP during an interview with one of the astute interviewers on the airwaves, Ghanaian broadcast journalist and TV host, Bernard Avle on his "The Point of View" show on January 12, 2026, where the once NPP flagbearer contender and a former minister of Environment described the party he is a member of as "fake", some may argue that he referenced the current situation or stature of the party that is bedeviled with bickering leading to the election of its flag bearer, and not the NPP of old.

This is on the other hand, causing others in the party to find their voices in the professor's description of the party in its current state as "fake" and believed he was living up to the tenets of the honesty part of the party's constitution.

In normal circumstances the internal condition of a political party, if that bad as lamented by the renowned professor Frimpong Boateng, being an elder he should not publicly disclose them in a way that could harm the party as happened during his recent interview with Benard Avle.

However, considering the events leading to the 2024 general elections when professor Frimpong Boateng exposed illegal mining (galamsey) activities in a report he submitted to the office of then president Nana Akuffo Addo which ended up collecting dust for two years without any tangible action taken on it, he may have felt avenues to communicate his 'diagnosis' of the party becoming 'fake' was not there anymore.

Or, the invitation by the Special Prosecutor, which looked like a friendly arrest for what was then dubbed as 'Controversial Galamsey Report' that took the professor's time and at a point created some impression as if he was afraid of his life and had to assume granting media interviews from a location one can describe as his farm, may have also been the last straw that maybe this time around and with all due respect broke the back of the blue, red and white 'elephant in him'.

For those who have carefully followed the professor's interviews, he never runs away from calling out the NPP's actions and inactions, especially during Nana Akuffo Addo's presidency where he served at a point as the environment minister. He became a torn in the flesh of the Nana Addo presidency after exposing the illegal mining (galamsey) rot he alleged involved officials of the Nana Akuffo Addo's presidency Jubilee House and NPP party officials, including the missing illegal miners seized excavators.

The question then is, is it really his description of the current NPP as "FAKE" that is calling for his crucifixion on the airwaves and social media by the NPP, or is it a long-held beef looking for an opportunity to sack him, as known to not be alien to the NPP?

Maybe Kwabena Agyepong contending for the NPP flagbearer position on the professor's description of the current NPP party will be refreshing to read and possibly earn him some delegates in the January 31, 2026, election, having suffered suspension in the past with then chairman of the NPP, Paul Afoko.

For in the same interview the professor granted Bernard Avle, he alluded to some corrupt practices and undemocratic stance of the NPP, including vote buying during flagbearer race of NPP that led to Alan Ketemanteng severing ties with NPP and forming his political party, now the UP-plus after suffering similar name calling for speaking against the same undemocratic stature, including vote buying and arm twisting that took place in the contests he was part of years back. Is it that the NPP is intolerant, or they genuinely see a fraction of its members working to tarnish the party's image?

So, now that the professor has diagnosed the 'heart' of the current NPP to be somewhat weak, leading to the existence of some virtual members, will the sacking of him propel him to wean himself off the ‘elephant in him’ virtually or physically, and embrace the yellow butterfly probably yearning for him at the UP-plus?

The impending election of a flagbearer on January 31, 2026, has raised significant concerns and uncertainties within the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Members and observers are questioning in silence what form the party will take following this pivotal event. Will the NPP transform into the "fake" party described by Professor Frimpong Boateng, characterized by virtual members and a lack of genuine engagement? Or will it remain a party plagued by internal disputes and bickering, as witnessed in the lead-up to the flagbearer elections?

The future direction of the NPP shrouded in ambiguity generates speculations over whether the party will emerge revitalized, with renewed energy and unity, ready to challenge the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for power. Conversely, there is concern that the party might experience an exodus of members, who may choose to align themselves with Alan Kyeremanteng's UP-plus, an unfortunate move that will reflect dissatisfaction and division within the ranks. The outcome of the flagbearer election will be a defining moment, shaping the NPP's identity and trajectory in the coming years.

NPP must immediately drop all discussions about professor Frimpong Boateng now because of their impending January 31, 2026, flagbearer elections if peace is welcome in their party fabric and allow whoever the elected flagbearer will be to manage that situation with the future consciously considered. Else, the losers of the upcoming flagbearer race may clinch onto the narrative of Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng to completely bury the party.

Whichever way it goes, the NPP is a public entity by virtue of being a political party that has governed Ghana in the past, and all Ghanaians must be concerned about their actions and inaction and tell them the truth to guide them.

In any thriving democracy, the presence of a robust opposition that centers its arguments on verifiable facts rather than propaganda, now known in the local parlance in Ghana as ‘Jandam’ is essential to a nation's progress.

An opposition that engages in evidence-based discourse plays a critical role in holding the ruling party accountable, ensuring transparency, and fostering an environment where constructive debates can lead to sustainable development. By focusing on empirical facts, the opposition not only challenges government policies where necessary but also provides alternative viewpoints that are reality based, contributing to the prosperity of the nation.

I rest my PEN.

Mustapha Alhassan

Pennsylvania, U.S.A.