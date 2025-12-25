Katsina Governorship Race: Human Development and Youth Empowerment Must Take Centre Stage

As Katsina State moves toward another governorship contest, public attention should shift away from partisan rivalry and focus instead on a more critical question: who has the capacity to develop the people and secure the future of the state? Across Katsina Zone, Daura Zone, and Funtua Zone, citizens share common challenges that demand leadership rooted in human development, youth empowerment, and inclusive growth.

Katsina State is endowed with a large youth population, fertile land, and a strong cultural heritage. However, these advantages have not translated into widespread prosperity. Instead, many communities continue to grapple with insecurity, unemployment, the Almajiri phenomenon, and extreme poverty. These issues are interconnected and require comprehensive, people-centered solutions rather than political rhetoric.

Youth at the Heart of Development

Young people make up the majority of Katsina State’s population, yet many remain excluded from meaningful economic and social opportunities. High unemployment and underemployment have left thousands of youths vulnerable to crime, drug abuse, and recruitment into violent activities. Any serious governorship contender must place youth empowerment at the heart of their agenda.

This includes expanding access to quality education, vocational training, and digital skills. Skills acquisition centers, modern apprenticeships, and support for entrepreneurship can transform idle youth into productive contributors to the state’s economy. Empowered youth are not only job creators but also critical partners in peacebuilding and community development.

Addressing the Almajiri Phenomenon

The Almajiri system remains one of the most visible human development challenges in Katsina State. While rooted in religious tradition, its current form reflects years of neglect, poverty, and weak social support systems. Thousands of children roam urban and rural areas without adequate care, education, or protection.

A forward-looking administration must integrate Almajiri children into a reformed education system that combines Islamic studies with basic literacy, numeracy, and life skills. Such reform requires collaboration with religious leaders, traditional institutions, and parents, alongside sustained government investment. Addressing this issue is not only a moral obligation but also a long-term strategy for reducing crime, poverty, and insecurity.

Insecurity and Human Capital Loss

Insecurity continues to undermine human development across all three zones. Banditry and violence have displaced families, disrupted education, and forced many young people away from farming and trade. Schools have been shut down in some areas, while economic activities have slowed significantly.

Beyond military responses, sustainable security must be built on human development. When young people have access to education, jobs, and hope, communities become more resilient. Investments in rural development, education infrastructure, and community policing can help restore trust and stability.

Poverty and Inclusive Growth

Extreme poverty remains widespread in both urban and rural areas of Katsina State. Farmers struggle with insecurity, lack of modern inputs, and poor access to markets. Artisans and small business owners face limited access to credit and infrastructure. Women and young people are often the most affected.

The next governor must pursue inclusive economic policies that benefit all zones equally. Agricultural value chains, agro-processing, and small-scale industries can create jobs and increase household incomes. Social investment programs, if transparently managed, can provide relief while building long-term capacity.

Leadership Beyond Zone and Party

While debates about zoning between Katsina, Daura, and Funtua zones are important for fairness and inclusion, development should not be reduced to regional sentiment. The true test of leadership lies in vision, competence, and the ability to unite diverse communities around shared goals.

Citizens are increasingly demanding leaders who can rise above party interests and personal ambition to focus on service delivery. Human development indicators education outcomes, employment levels, security, and poverty reduction should be the benchmarks by which governorship candidates are judged.

A Choice About the Future

The Katsina governorship contest is ultimately a choice about the future of the state’s people, especially its youth. Political power must translate into improved lives, safer communities, and expanded opportunities for the next generation.

As campaigns unfold, voters across Katsina, Daura, and Funtua zones should critically assess candidates based on their plans for human development and youth empowerment. Katsina State’s progress depends not on where a leader comes from or which party they belong to, but on their commitment to building a secure, educated, and prosperous society for all.

Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical Science communicator.

Private Investigator and Criminal

Investigation and Intelligence Analysis,

International Conflict Management and Peace Building. Alumni Gandhi Global Academy United States Institute of Peace.

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