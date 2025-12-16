Meet Ooni of Ife: The modern monarch who honoured President John Dramani Mahama

In the heart of Osun State, Nigeria, lies Ile-Ife, an ancient city revered as the cradle of Yoruba civilisation. At its center stands the Ooni of Ife, a title that embodies centuries of tradition, spiritual authority, and cultural leadership.

The current holder, His Imperial Majesty Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, is the 51st Ooni, ascending the throne on December 7, 2015, following the passing of his predecessor, Oba Okunade Sijuwade (Olubuse II).

Born on October 17, 1974, Oba Ogunwusi hails from the Giesi ruling house, one of the four royal lineages in Ile-Ife with direct ties to Oduduwa, the legendary founder of the Yoruba people. Before his enthronement, he was a successful entrepreneur in real estate, construction, and commodity trading, building a reputation as a forward-thinking businessman. His selection as Ooni at the age of 41 marked a shift toward a more modern, accessible monarchy. Unlike some traditional rulers who maintain a reclusive demeanor, Oba Ogunwusi has embraced public engagement, using his platform to promote Yoruba unity, economic development, and global diplomacy.

As the spiritual custodian of Yoruba heritage, the Ooni's influence extends far beyond Ile-Ife's borders. He oversees chieftaincy matters in the Ife Central, East, North, and South local government areas, but his symbolic role as the “source” of Yoruba identity gives him sway across southwestern Nigeria and the diaspora.

To become Ooni, Oba Ogunwusi defeated 20 other contenders. Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi was selected from the Giesi Ruling House of lle-Ife, amongst indigenes who were also heirs to the throne on 26 October 2015. He received his staff of office on 7 December 2015. He has been described as an 'astute entrepreneur driven by the need to turn impossibilities into possibilities.

Oba Ogunwusi is the spiritual leader of the Yoruba people now saddled with the responsibility of making supplications to God and the Orisa on behalf of his tribe and the world at large during annual festivals such as Olojo.

He co-chairs the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, mediates inter-ethnic disputes, and champions initiatives like youth empowerment, education (including founding Ojaja University), and philanthropy. Known as a “unifier and peacemaker,” he has hosted world leaders, fostered interfaith harmony, and driven projects such as resorts and industrial ventures to revitalize Ile-Ife's economy. His 10th coronation anniversary celebrations in December 2025 underscored his prominence, drawing dignitaries from across Africa and beyond.

Today, December 15, 2025, during these anniversary festivities at his palace in Ile-Ife, Oba Ogunwusi made headlines by conferring a prestigious honorary title on Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama. The installation as “Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source” was a vibrant ceremony filled with traditional rites, cultural performances, and high-profile attendees, symbolising strengthened ties between Nigeria and Ghana.

Breaking Down the Title: “Aare Atayeto Oodua of the Source”

This chieftaincy honour, rooted in Yoruba tradition, is not a political appointment but a ceremonial recognition of exemplary leadership.

Here's a simple breakdown of its components and meaning:

– Aare: This is an esteemed Yoruba prefix meaning “leader,” “commander,” or “pioneer.” It's often reserved for individuals who have demonstrated outstanding guidance or innovation in their fields.

– Atayeto: Drawing from Yoruba words, this translates to “reorganiser” or “one who sets things in proper order.” It evokes the idea of someone who brings structure, success, and positive change to chaotic or global situations.

– Oodua (or Oduduwa): This refers to the mythical ancestor and progenitor of the Yoruba race. As the Ooni's throne is tied to Oduduwa's legacy, the term underscores the title's deep cultural roots.

– Of the Source: “The Source” points directly to Ile-Ife, believed to be the origin of Yoruba civilisation and humanity in Yoruba lore. It emphasises the honor's authenticity and prestige, as it comes from the spiritual epicenter.

Together, the title is interpreted as “a leader who reorganises the global space for the good of humanity.” It honours President Mahama's track record in promoting peace, equity, multilateralism, and sustainable development across Africa and internationally.

This is not Mahama's first Yoruba honor; in 2015, he received the “Aare Atolase of Offa” from another Nigerian monarch, highlighting his longstanding respect in the region.

Why This Matters: Cultural Diplomacy in Action

The conferment goes beyond pageantry, it's a bridge between two West African nations with shared historical and cultural links. Nigeria and Ghana, often seen as economic rivals, share migration histories and ethnic ties, particularly through Yoruba influences in Ghana. By bestowing this title, the Ooni reinforces themes of African collaboration at a time when the continent faces challenges like climate change, youth unemployment, and political instability.

For Mahama, the honor adds to his stature as a statesman, potentially boosting his influence in regional forums. For the Ooni, it exemplifies his role in modernising tradition: using ancient customs to foster contemporary alliances. In a world where cultural exchanges can ease diplomatic tensions, this event reminds us of the enduring power of heritage in building bridges.

As Ile-Ife continues to pulse with the rhythms of its ancient legacy under Oba Ogunwusi's reign, such moments highlight how traditional leadership can adapt and thrive in the 21st century.