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Health Minister receives report on Zipline Medical drone service

  Sat, 13 Dec 2025
Health Health Minister receives report on Zipline Medical drone service
SAT, 13 DEC 2025

The Minister of Health, Mr. Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has received a detailed assessment on the performance, cost-effectiveness, and long-term sustainability of Zipline’s medical drone delivery service in Ghana.

The report, compiled by the Zipline Technical Task Force, was commissioned following growing public scrutiny and the recent closure of three Zipline distribution centres across the country.

Opening the review session, Mr. Akandoh emphasized that the exercise aimed to create a shared understanding among all stakeholders about Zipline’s operations, financial obligations, and contractual responsibilities.

He highlighted that while the service was initially promoted as a fully Corporate Ghana–funded initiative, the final agreement obligates the government to pay US$88,000 per distribution centre monthly to maintain 24-hour operations.

The Task Force’s presentation covered operational efficiency, value for money, procurement compliance, contract sustainability, and global best practices in medical logistics. It also assessed key health indicators before and during Zipline’s deployment to gauge its impact on healthcare delivery and the viability of maintaining the service long-term.

Mr. Akandoh assured that the Ministry would thoroughly examine the findings, provide recommendations, and continue engaging Zipline and other partners to strengthen Ghana’s medical supply chain, ensuring it is efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective.

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