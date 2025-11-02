ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sun, 02 Nov 2025 General News

Ahafo NADMO Director Urges Residents to Take Disaster Prevention Seriously

Ahafo NADMO Director Urges Residents to Take Disaster Prevention Seriously

The Ahafo Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Gabriel Adu-Bonsu, has called on residents to take proactive steps in preventing and minimizing the impact of natural and man-made disasters.

In an interview with the media at Goaso, Mr. Adu-Bonsu emphasized that disaster prevention is not a one-time event but a long-term commitment to safety and resilience.

According to him, “Disaster prevention focuses on long-term strategies and actions to minimize the impact of hazards that cannot be fully prevented.”

He urged the public to move beyond reactive measures and adopt a lifestyle of preparedness that includes assessing risks, creating family emergency plans, and securing their homes and communities.

Knowing your risks
Mr. Adu-Bonsu advised residents to first identify local hazards common to their areas such as floods, wildfires, and windstorms, and to stay informed through credible news and weather updates.

“Everyone should know their community’s evacuation routes and the locations of designated shelters,” he said, stressing the importance of signing up for local emergency alerts.

Planning
The NADMO Director underscored the need for families to develop clear communication and evacuation plans. “Every household should know how to reach one another if separated, and should also identify out-of-town contacts,” he explained.

He added that families must conduct regular drills and make special arrangements for children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and pets.

Mr. Adu-Bonsu also advised the public to secure important documents such as insurance papers and identification cards in waterproof containers and to establish an emergency fund to help them recover quickly after disasters.

On emergency preparedness, he recommended that every household keep easily accessible kits both at home and in vehicles. These should include water, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, essential tools, hygiene products, and blankets.

Home safety
Addressing home safety, Mr. Adu-Bonsu urged residents to secure heavy furniture and appliances, inspect electrical wiring, and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly.

“Reinforce your buildings to withstand windstorms, trim overhanging trees, clear dry vegetation to prevent fires, and consider flood insurance if you live in a flood-prone area,” he advised.

Community Involvement
Finally, Mr. Adu-Bonsu called for stronger community engagement in disaster preparedness and encouraged residents to take part in community drills, check on vulnerable neighbors, and support local mitigation projects.

“When communities are united and informed, disaster impacts are greatly reduced,” he emphasized.

As the Ahafo Region continues to face seasonal environmental challenges, NADMO’s message serves as a timely reminder that preparedness is everyone’s responsibility.

Richard Kofi Boahen
Richard Kofi Boahen

Bono, Bono East and Ahafo CorrespondentPage: richard-kofi-boahen

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

He denounced indiscriminate violence against women and children, attacks on unarmed civilians, and serious obstacles to humanitarian action. By Andreas SOLARO (AFP) Pope denounces violence in Sudan, renews call for ceasefire

1 hour ago

AFP - ISSOUF SANOGO Succession questions loom after Côte d'Ivoire re-elects ageing president

2 hours ago

NPP distances itself from MPs remarks NPP distances itself from MP's remarks

3 hours ago

Galamsey: A Rocha Ghana lauds government for revoking L.I. 2462 Galamsey: A Rocha Ghana lauds government for revoking L.I. 2462

3 hours ago

Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi Galamsey won’t end until gov’t deals with kingpins — Senyo Hosi

3 hours ago

President Mahama congratulates El-Sisi on opening of Grand Egyptian Museum President Mahama congratulates El-Sisi on opening of Grand Egyptian Museum  

3 hours ago

National Sanitation Day: 120 people in Asokore Mampong face prosecution for flouting directives National Sanitation Day: 120 people in Asokore Mampong face prosecution for flou...

3 hours ago

Senyo Hosi hails Sam George for opening draft Cyber Security Bill for public input Senyo Hosi hails Sam George for opening draft Cyber Security Bill for public inp...

3 hours ago

GAF extends recruitment deadline over technical issues GAF extends recruitment deadline over technical issues

3 hours ago

My comments on Bawumia’s nomination were taken out of context –MP My comments on Bawumia’s nomination were taken out of context –MP

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line