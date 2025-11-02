Ahafo NADMO Director Urges Residents to Take Disaster Prevention Seriously

The Ahafo Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Mr. Gabriel Adu-Bonsu, has called on residents to take proactive steps in preventing and minimizing the impact of natural and man-made disasters.

In an interview with the media at Goaso, Mr. Adu-Bonsu emphasized that disaster prevention is not a one-time event but a long-term commitment to safety and resilience.

According to him, “Disaster prevention focuses on long-term strategies and actions to minimize the impact of hazards that cannot be fully prevented.”

He urged the public to move beyond reactive measures and adopt a lifestyle of preparedness that includes assessing risks, creating family emergency plans, and securing their homes and communities.

Knowing your risks

Mr. Adu-Bonsu advised residents to first identify local hazards common to their areas such as floods, wildfires, and windstorms, and to stay informed through credible news and weather updates.

“Everyone should know their community’s evacuation routes and the locations of designated shelters,” he said, stressing the importance of signing up for local emergency alerts.

Planning

The NADMO Director underscored the need for families to develop clear communication and evacuation plans. “Every household should know how to reach one another if separated, and should also identify out-of-town contacts,” he explained.

He added that families must conduct regular drills and make special arrangements for children, the elderly, people with disabilities, and pets.

Mr. Adu-Bonsu also advised the public to secure important documents such as insurance papers and identification cards in waterproof containers and to establish an emergency fund to help them recover quickly after disasters.

On emergency preparedness, he recommended that every household keep easily accessible kits both at home and in vehicles. These should include water, non-perishable food, first-aid supplies, essential tools, hygiene products, and blankets.

Home safety

Addressing home safety, Mr. Adu-Bonsu urged residents to secure heavy furniture and appliances, inspect electrical wiring, and ensure smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are functioning properly.

“Reinforce your buildings to withstand windstorms, trim overhanging trees, clear dry vegetation to prevent fires, and consider flood insurance if you live in a flood-prone area,” he advised.

Community Involvement

Finally, Mr. Adu-Bonsu called for stronger community engagement in disaster preparedness and encouraged residents to take part in community drills, check on vulnerable neighbors, and support local mitigation projects.

“When communities are united and informed, disaster impacts are greatly reduced,” he emphasized.

As the Ahafo Region continues to face seasonal environmental challenges, NADMO’s message serves as a timely reminder that preparedness is everyone’s responsibility.