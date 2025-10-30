ModernGhana logo
Daddy Lumba’s sister vows to block burial until cause of death is known

By Francis Appiah || Contributor
THU, 30 OCT 2025

Ernestina Fosu, the elder sister of the late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba, has said her brother will not be buried until the family is officially informed about the true cause of his death.

She warned that the siblings will do everything possible to prevent the final funeral rites, scheduled for December 6, 2025, if their concerns are not addressed.

“As the eldest of the siblings, we reject the first unapproved autopsy report. It wasn’t sanctioned by us,” she emphasized in a firm tone.

Her comments come in the wake of a Kumasi High Court ruling on Wednesday, which dismissed an injunction application filed to halt the burial and funeral of the celebrated musician, known in private life as Charles Kwadwo Fosu.

The injunction was filed by Madam Akosua Serwaa Fosu, who claims to be the late artiste’s legally wedded wife.

She had sought to restrain the head of the extended family and another woman, identified as Ms. Priscilla Ofori, also known as “Odo Broni,” from continuing with preparations for the funeral.

In an interview, Madam Ernestina Fosu alleged that some individuals were using her brother’s funeral for personal gain, claiming they were negotiating lucrative deals with companies in the name of Daddy Lumba.

“It is sad that people are signing big deals using his name while we, his siblings, are still seeking answers about what really caused his death,” she said, calling for integrity and unity in honouring the late musician’s memory.

The disagreement among family members has deepened tensions surrounding the planned funeral, which was intended to be a grand celebration of Daddy Lumba’s legacy at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Sources close to the family say efforts are underway to mediate between the feuding parties before the funeral date.

Daddy Lumba, whose music shaped Ghana’s Highlife scene for over four decades, passed away on July 26, 2025.

His death shocked millions of fans across Ghana and beyond, with tributes continuing to pour in from fellow musicians, politicians, and admirers.

However, until the cause of death is publicly clarified, his sister insists that “no burial will take place.”

