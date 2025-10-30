Sekyere Afram Plains youth commend Speaker Bagbin for appointing Nasira Afrah Gyekye to IPU Youth Forum

The youth of Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency have expressed profound appreciation to the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, and the Leadership of Parliament for appointing their Member of Parliament, Hon. Nasira Afrah Gyekye, to represent Ghana at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Youth Forum.

Read full statement below:

PRESS STATEMENT

FROM THE YOUTH OF SEKYERE AFRAM PLAINS CONSTITUENCY

IN APPRECIATION OF THE SPEAKER OF THE PARLIAMENT FOR APPOINTING HON. NASIRA AFRAH GYEKYE TO THE INTER-PARLIAMENTARY UNION (IPU) YOUTH FORUM

The youth of Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to the Right Honorable Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Leadership of Parliament, and the entire Parliament of Ghana for the honor bestowed upon our constituency through the appointment of our young, dynamic, and hardworking Member of Parliament, Hon. Nasira Afrah Gyekye, to represent Ghana at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Youth Forum.

This noble recognition is not only a personal milestone for Hon. Nasira but also a monumental moment for the people of Sekyere Afram Plains, and indeed, for the Ghanaian youth. As the African proverb reminds us, “When one tree grows tall, it provides shade for many.” Her appointment is a beacon of hope, demonstrating that dedication, humility, and service to the community can elevate even the most remote corners of our nation to the global stage.

The Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), founded in 1889, is the global organization of national parliaments committed to promoting peace, democracy, and cooperation among nations. The Forum of Young Parliamentarians, established in 2013, provides a platform for young legislators from around the world to shape policies and champion inclusion in governance. Over the years, only a handful of Ghanaians have had the privilege of serving on this distinguished platform, making Hon. Nasira’s selection both historic and inspirational.

We are deeply grateful to the Speaker of Parliament for his discerning leadership and vision in recognizing talent, commitment, and integrity in our MP. His decision to settle on Hon. Nasira Afrah Gyekye affirms the timeless Akan wisdom that, “When the drum beats well, it deserves to be danced to.” Her tireless advocacy for youth empowerment, women’s development, and equitable growth has not gone unnoticed.

As young people of Sekyere Afram Plains, we receive this honor with humility and pride. It reminds us that “The child who washes her hands is fit to dine with elders.” Our MP’s elevation to this international forum reflects not only her personal merit but also the collective strength and aspirations of the constituency she so diligently serves.

We pledge our unwavering support and prayers as she takes up this new responsibility on the global stage. We are confident that she will continue to raise high the flag of Ghana and embody the values of diligence, integrity, and compassion that have defined her leadership.

Once again, we extend our sincere appreciation to the Right Honorable Speaker, the Leadership of Parliament, and the entire Parliament of Ghana for this remarkable recognition and trust in our representative.

Sekyere Afram Plains is proud. Ghana is proud. Africa is proud.

Ayekoo to our beloved MP - Hon. Nasira Afrah Gyekye, affectionately known as Obaatanpa Hajia Nasira. May your light continue to shine, and may your journey inspire every young Ghanaian to believe that “the path of service always leads to greatness.”

Issued…

MOARI YAHAYA JAMAL

NDC Youth Organizer, Sekyere Afram Plains Constituency.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Evans Agyei Sikapa