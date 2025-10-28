Ghana launches $200m rooftop solar initiative under Paris Agreement  

Ghana Tuesday launched the National Clean Energy Programme (NCEP), a $200 million initiative to expand rooftop solar photovoltaic (PV) systems nationwide.

The programme, jointly implemented by the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition (MoEnGT), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Switzerland's KliK Foundation, is Ghana's first clean energy project under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement.

Under the initiative, approximately 4,000 rooftop solar installations with a total capacity of 137 megawatts (MW) will be developed for homes, small businesses, and industries.

The project aims to reduce carbon emissions, enhance energy security, and promote local participation in the renewable energy sector.

In a speech read on his behalf, Mr John Abdulai Jinapor, Minister of Energy and Green Transition, said the initiative formed part of Ghana's long-term strategy to build a sustainable, low-carbon economy.

“Clean energy development remains central to Ghana's strategy to achieve sustainable growth, reduce emissions and create new jobs,” he stated.

He said Ghana's National Energy Transition Framework outlines a roadmap to achieve a net-zero emission energy system by 2070, with a target of 10 per cent renewable energy integration into the national energy mix by 2030.

Mr Jinapor said that under Ghana's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), the country had committed to reducing approximately 64 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (MtCO₂e) by 2030, and the NCEP would contribute directly to those targets.

He announced plans to operationalise a Renewable Energy Investment and Green Transition Fund to support mini-grids, solar home systems, and other renewable projects, particularly for island and lakeside communities.

Mr Felix Addo-Okyireh, Director and Head of the Climate Change and Ozone Department at the EPA, described the NCEP as a significant step in Ghana's climate action, noting that it would deliver verified emission reductions essential to meeting NDC targets.

He said the rooftop solar installations would diversify Ghana's energy mix and serve as practical training platforms for universities and technical institutions to build local expertise in solar technology and maintenance.

Ms Simone Giger, Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Benin, and Togo, said the NCEP reflected deepening cooperation between Ghana and Switzerland in advancing clean and sustainable energy solutions.

She commended Ghana for expanding electricity access to nearly 90 per cent of citizens but noted that 64 per cent of total power generation still relied on fossil fuels.

“This trend underscores the urgency of accelerating the transition toward cleaner and more sustainable energy sources,” she said.

Ms Giger said that the NCEP would support renewable energy adoption, stimulate local entrepreneurship, and create green jobs while contributing to both Ghana's and global climate goals.

The NCEP is expected to deliver verified emission reductions, strengthen Ghana's energy security, and serve as a model for international climate cooperation in Africa.

GNA