ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Fuel prices dip slightly as OMCs adjust rates for May window

  Fri, 01 May 2026
Oil and Gas Fuel prices dip slightly as OMCs adjust rates for May window
FRI, 01 MAY 2026

Some Oil Marketing Companies have begun reducing ex-pump fuel prices at the start of the first pricing window of May, signalling a marginal easing in Ghana’s downstream petroleum market.

State-owned GOIL is now selling petrol at GH¢13.25 per litre, down by 2 pesewas from GH¢13.27 recorded in the second pricing window of April.

Diesel prices have seen a more significant drop, falling by 44 pesewas to GH¢15.66 per litre from GH¢16.10. GOIL’s premium grade Super XP 95, however, remains unchanged at GH¢15.77 per litre.

Star Oil has also adjusted its prices. Petrol is now selling at GH¢13.25 per litre, reflecting a 2 pesewas reduction, while diesel has declined by 55 pesewas to GH¢15.55 per litre from GH¢16.10. Its RON 95 product remains unchanged at GH¢14.67 per litre.

The adjustments are in line with projections of modest price moderation for the May pricing window, driven by lower global oil benchmarks and the continued impact of a joint government and industry intervention aimed at cushioning consumers.

More Oil Marketing Companies are expected to review their prices in the coming days as global crude oil trends and exchange rate movements continue to shape the local pricing outlook.

Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority has slightly reduced the price floors for petrol and diesel for the first pricing window of May, in line with developments on the international market.

Petrol is expected to sell at a minimum of GH¢13.25 per litre, down from GH¢13.27 in the previous window. The diesel price floor has dropped more sharply to GH¢14.30 per litre from GH¢16.10, representing a reduction of GH¢1.80.

In contrast, the price floor for liquefied petroleum gas has risen significantly to GH¢13.02 per kilogram from GH¢10.79, marking an increase of GH¢2.23.

The NPA maintains that all Oil Marketing Companies and LPG Marketing Companies must comply with the approved price floors under the Petroleum Products Pricing Guidelines.

The regulator explained that the announced price floors exclude premiums charged by international oil trading companies, as well as operating margins for bulk importers, distributors and exporters, in addition to marketers and dealers.

These components remain variable and are determined independently by industry players within the framework of the pricing guidelines.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

May Day: Ghanaian workers confronted with worsening hardship under Mahama — Minority May Day: Ghanaian workers confronted with worsening hardship under Mahama — Mino...

3 hours ago

Mahama recommends automatic employment for female NSS personnel for role in power restoration Mahama recommends automatic employment for female NSS personnel for role in powe...

4 hours ago

May Day: Labour remains central to a prosperous economy — Vice President May Day: Labour remains central to a prosperous economy — Vice President

4 hours ago

Ghana marks May Day with renewed calls for better conditions for workers Ghana marks May Day with renewed calls for better conditions for workers

4 hours ago

AP - Moses Sawasawa Washington sanctions former DRC president Kabila over 'support' for rebels

4 hours ago

Cedi begins May 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interbank Cedi begins May 2026 selling at GHS12.15 on forex market, GHS11.20 on BoG interb...

4 hours ago

‘This is leadership’ — Joyce Bawah lauds Energy Minister over restoration of Akosombo turbines ‘This is leadership’ — Joyce Bawah lauds Energy Minister over restoration of Ako...

4 hours ago

Companies given until June 30 to file annual returns — ORC extends deadline Companies given until June 30 to file annual returns — ORC extends deadline

4 hours ago

Health Ministry cautions public over fraudulent recruitment websites Health Ministry cautions public over fraudulent recruitment websites

4 hours ago

Akosombo fire: All generation units now back in service — Energy Minister Akosombo fire: All generation units now back in service — Energy Minister

Advertise Here

Just in....

Democracy must not be goods we import

Started: 25-04-2026 | Ends: 31-08-2026
body-container-line