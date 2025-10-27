Zabarma Chiefs pay courtesy call on Yaa Naa to strengthen brotherhood

The Council of Zabarma Chiefs, led by its Chairman, Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu, has paid a courtesy visit to the King of Dagbon, His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama, at his residence in Accra.

The visit took place on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The engagement was aimed at reaffirming the strong ties and solidarity between the Zabarma community and the Dagbon Kingdom. It also offered an opportunity to further deepen cooperation and unity between the two ethnic groups.

Speaking during the visit, Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu assured the Overlord of Dagbon of the Zabarma community’s unwavering support and commitment to partnering with the Dagbon Palace at all times. He noted that the future of their relationship rests on a collective vision built on unity, respect, and mutual development.

He expressed gratitude to the Yaa Naa for his fatherly role and his timely intervention during a misunderstanding that occurred between some Zabarma and Dagomba residents following a fire outbreak in Agbogbloshie, Accra. This act, he said, demonstrated the King’s impartial and accommodating leadership toward all people irrespective of tribe or religion.

The Chairman recalled their earlier visit to the Yaa Naa’s palace in Tamale, where they received a warm welcome and were shown a symbolic photograph emphasizing the longstanding unity between the Zabarma and Dagomba people. He reaffirmed the Zabarma community’s admiration for the King’s wisdom, experience, and visionary leadership.

For his part, His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama expressed profound appreciation for the visit and prayed for good health, peace, and prosperity for the Zabarma Chiefs and their people.

The Yaa Naa reiterated that the bond between the Dagbon and Zabarma communities goes beyond friendship, describing them as one family tied by deep historical roots. He mentioned that his grandfather was born among the Zabarma people and was escorted to Dagbon by the legendary Babatu, who was later honoured with a chieftaincy title.

The King further highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the relationship, noting the existence of a Zabarma Naa within the Dagbon Palace, and stressing the importance of preserving shared traditions and values handed down by their forebears.

He assured the delegation that the Dagbon Palace remains committed to safeguarding the relationship and encouraged them to reach out to him whenever they face challenges and even in moments of celebration.

The delegation included several prominent leaders of the Zabarma community across Ghana, such as Alhaji Haruna D. Saley, Central Regional Chairman; Alhaji Sumaila Abdul-Karim, Eastern Regional Chairman; Alhaji Umar Sanda, Zabarma Chief of Koforidua; Abdulai Ali Gagadu, Zongo Chief of Madina; Abubakar Tahir; Mohammed Muktar Halidu, Zabarma Naa of Dagbon; Abdul-Aziz Braimah Maruf; Alhaji Masawudu Modi, Greater Accra Zabarma Youth Chief; Alhaji Osman Amadu, Sadauna; Alhaji Issaka Hashimu, Jakada; Yassin Ismael; and Alhaji Abdul Samad Abdulai, Sallama.