ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Zabarma Chiefs pay courtesy call on Yaa Naa to strengthen brotherhood

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha || Contributor
General News Zabarma Chiefs pay courtesy call on Yaa Naa to strengthen brotherhood
MON, 27 OCT 2025

The Council of Zabarma Chiefs, led by its Chairman, Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu, has paid a courtesy visit to the King of Dagbon, His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama, at his residence in Accra.

The visit took place on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The engagement was aimed at reaffirming the strong ties and solidarity between the Zabarma community and the Dagbon Kingdom. It also offered an opportunity to further deepen cooperation and unity between the two ethnic groups.

Speaking during the visit, Sarki Musah Yahaya Yendu assured the Overlord of Dagbon of the Zabarma community’s unwavering support and commitment to partnering with the Dagbon Palace at all times. He noted that the future of their relationship rests on a collective vision built on unity, respect, and mutual development.

He expressed gratitude to the Yaa Naa for his fatherly role and his timely intervention during a misunderstanding that occurred between some Zabarma and Dagomba residents following a fire outbreak in Agbogbloshie, Accra. This act, he said, demonstrated the King’s impartial and accommodating leadership toward all people irrespective of tribe or religion.

The Chairman recalled their earlier visit to the Yaa Naa’s palace in Tamale, where they received a warm welcome and were shown a symbolic photograph emphasizing the longstanding unity between the Zabarma and Dagomba people. He reaffirmed the Zabarma community’s admiration for the King’s wisdom, experience, and visionary leadership.

For his part, His Royal Majesty Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama expressed profound appreciation for the visit and prayed for good health, peace, and prosperity for the Zabarma Chiefs and their people.

The Yaa Naa reiterated that the bond between the Dagbon and Zabarma communities goes beyond friendship, describing them as one family tied by deep historical roots. He mentioned that his grandfather was born among the Zabarma people and was escorted to Dagbon by the legendary Babatu, who was later honoured with a chieftaincy title.

The King further highlighted the cultural and spiritual significance of the relationship, noting the existence of a Zabarma Naa within the Dagbon Palace, and stressing the importance of preserving shared traditions and values handed down by their forebears.

He assured the delegation that the Dagbon Palace remains committed to safeguarding the relationship and encouraged them to reach out to him whenever they face challenges and even in moments of celebration.

The delegation included several prominent leaders of the Zabarma community across Ghana, such as Alhaji Haruna D. Saley, Central Regional Chairman; Alhaji Sumaila Abdul-Karim, Eastern Regional Chairman; Alhaji Umar Sanda, Zabarma Chief of Koforidua; Abdulai Ali Gagadu, Zongo Chief of Madina; Abubakar Tahir; Mohammed Muktar Halidu, Zabarma Naa of Dagbon; Abdul-Aziz Braimah Maruf; Alhaji Masawudu Modi, Greater Accra Zabarma Youth Chief; Alhaji Osman Amadu, Sadauna; Alhaji Issaka Hashimu, Jakada; Yassin Ismael; and Alhaji Abdul Samad Abdulai, Sallama.

Disclaimer:  ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content. More Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Please note that ModernGhana is not responsible for the accuracy or reliability of this report and its content.

As a content curation and syndication platform, we ethically select and publish news articles from various credible online sources that we believe will be of interest to our readers.

We publish four types of content on a daily basis: Curated content, Syndicated content, User-generated content and Original content.

Our curated content consists of carefully chosen articles from reputable websites, which are properly credited and linked back to the original source to drive traffic.

Syndicated content is provided to us by other websites looking to increase their readership and expand their brand awareness. User-generated content includes opinion pieces and contributions from our dedicated readers, which we publish for the benefit of our diverse audience.

Additionally, we produce original content through our team of experienced journalists and correspondents from across the country. It is important to note that the opinions expressed on this platform do not necessarily reflect our own views. We value freedom of speech and therefore, may publish opinions that may not align with our own or those of our readers.

We understand that some opinions may be objectionable to some individuals, but we believe in upholding the principle of absolute freedom of speech. If you do not agree with this principle, we kindly advise you not to visit our website.

READ MORE

Top Stories

20 minutes ago

Agyemang-Rawlings, allied families announce e-mail for tributes for Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, allied families announce e-mail for tributes for Konadu 

1 hour ago

Member of Parliament for Tolon, Alhaji Habib Iddrisu Tolon MP demands public update over delayed report on fatal helicopter crash

1 hour ago

Tragedy at Abuom: 7-year-old boy drowns in water-filled manhole near West Hills Mall Tragedy at Abuom: 7-year-old boy drowns in water-filled manhole near West Hills ...

2 hours ago

Bawku: How Binduri MP’s house was set ablaze as gunmen kill three in separate attacks Bawku: How Binduri MP’s house was set ablaze as gunmen kill three in separate at...

2 hours ago

Education must liberate the mind, go beyond the classroom — Togbe Afede 'Education must liberate the mind, go beyond the classroom' — Togbe Afede 

2 hours ago

Parents applaud Education Ministers directive on short hairstyle in Secondary Schools Parents applaud Education Minister's directive on short hairstyle in Secondary S...

5 hours ago

NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October 28 NPP flagbearer race: Bawumia to begin 3-day Western North campaign tour October ...

5 hours ago

Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye Bampoe-Addo Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings changed the face of Ghana’s First Lady role — Oye ...

6 hours ago

Senior Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil Children learn better in languages they understand — Kofi Bentil backs ‘mother t...

6 hours ago

Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petition NYA Our members are being harassed, extorted by police — Motorcycle Couriers petitio...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line