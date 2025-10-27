Ghana may not have another Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings in a century — Elikem Kotoko

The Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Elikem Kotoko, has stated Ghana may not have another strong women’s advocate like the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, in the near future.

He believes Nana Konadu’s passion for women’s empowerment and her remarkable contributions to national development remain unmatched.

Speaking on Accra-based Channel One TV’s Breakfast Daily show on Monday, October 27, Elikem Kotoko argued that despite her enormous impact, the late First Lady was not celebrated enough while she was alive.

“You can never read the history of Ghana without the name Rawlings, and it cannot be taken away from her that she was one of the most active First Ladies who played a strong complementary role in shaping the country. If we are not careful, even in the next century, we may not have another woman like her,” he stressed.

“Indeed, I also agree that we have not celebrated her enough — true. But is she the only one? No. It is just in the nature of Ghanaians. We like to glorify dead people, and I find it very troubling that as part of our culture, we rather glorify people when they are gone, not when they are alive,” he added.

Nana Konadu was confirmed dead on Thursday, October 23, while receiving treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital following a short illness.

Elikem Kotoko said the late former First Lady’s name cannot be erased from the country's history, particularly for her role in founding the 31st December Women’s Movement, which he said transformed the lives of countless women across the country.