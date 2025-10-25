ModernGhana logo
Your penchant for pleasing everybody makes you a weak leader—Martin Kpebu to Bawumia

  Sat, 25 Oct 2025
SAT, 25 OCT 2025
Private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu has insisted that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s penchant for pleasing everybody makes him a weak leader.

He explains that the former vice president of Ghana is spineless and therefore cannot be given the opportunity to govern Ghana.

Martin Kpebu cites happenings at the Northern Development Authority, where he explains that Prof. Anamzoya wrote to him to inform him of some financial irregularities, but the former vice president failed to act.

“People said it was too strong when I said Bawumia will never be president of Ghana. I was just saying it as it should be said. It is so glaring that with the kind of economic mismanagement Bawumia led, Bawumia can’t stand for himself. He is not a principled man,” he said.

He continued, “let me show you common NDA. The time I saw that Bawumia is spineless is that Bawumia you come from the North, and Prof. Anazoya wrote to you that people are stealing funds from NDA, but Bawumia did nothing. Anamzoya was just lucky that he met me and I took the case to the OSP and today four persons are in court.”

-mynewsgh

