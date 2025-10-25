Vanuatu Extends condolences to Ghana on the demise of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Government and People of the Republic of Vanuatu have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ghana’s former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as an iconic figure whose leadership and advocacy transformed the social and political landscape of Ghana.

In a condolence message issued through the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana, the Pacific island nation conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the Government and People of Ghana, and to the bereaved family of the late First Lady. The message praised Nana Konadu’s courage, vision, and lifelong dedication to women’s empowerment, justice, and national progress.

The Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Ghana, H.E. Ambassador Professor Hugh Keku Aryee, recalled his personal encounters with the late former First Lady with deep respect and affection. He described her as “a woman of great vision and fortitude—gracious in character, profound in thought, and steadfast in her commitment to advancing the dignity and potential of women.”

According to Ambassador Aryee, his interactions with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings reflected mutual admiration rooted in a shared aspiration for Africa’s socio-economic transformation.

The statement reaffirmed Vanuatu’s solidarity with the people of Ghana during this moment of national mourning, noting that the late First Lady’s legacy will continue to inspire generations across Africa.

“We celebrate the remarkable life of Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings—a woman whose life embodied resilience, purpose, and patriotism,” the message concluded.

The statement was issued by the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Vanuatu.