ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 25 Oct 2025 General News

Vanuatu Extends condolences to Ghana on the demise of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

Former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-RawlingsFormer First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Government and People of the Republic of Vanuatu have expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Ghana’s former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as an iconic figure whose leadership and advocacy transformed the social and political landscape of Ghana.

In a condolence message issued through the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana, the Pacific island nation conveyed heartfelt sympathy to the Government and People of Ghana, and to the bereaved family of the late First Lady. The message praised Nana Konadu’s courage, vision, and lifelong dedication to women’s empowerment, justice, and national progress.

The Trade Commissioner of Vanuatu to Ghana, H.E. Ambassador Professor Hugh Keku Aryee, recalled his personal encounters with the late former First Lady with deep respect and affection. He described her as “a woman of great vision and fortitude—gracious in character, profound in thought, and steadfast in her commitment to advancing the dignity and potential of women.”

According to Ambassador Aryee, his interactions with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings reflected mutual admiration rooted in a shared aspiration for Africa’s socio-economic transformation.

The statement reaffirmed Vanuatu’s solidarity with the people of Ghana during this moment of national mourning, noting that the late First Lady’s legacy will continue to inspire generations across Africa.

“We celebrate the remarkable life of Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings—a woman whose life embodied resilience, purpose, and patriotism,” the message concluded.

The statement was issued by the Vanuatu Trade Commission in Ghana on behalf of the Government and People of the Republic of Vanuatu.

1024202563050-h40o2s6eey-img-20251024-wa0000

Desmond Tinana
Desmond Tinana

News Contributor || Volta RegionPage: desmond-tinana

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

5 minutes ago

President Mahama unveils Free Tertiary Education policy for Persons with Disability President Mahama unveils Free Tertiary Education policy for Persons with Disabil...

5 minutes ago

NAIMOS arrests 10 armed Chinese galamseyers at Abusa NAIMOS arrests 10 armed Chinese galamseyers at Abusa

5 minutes ago

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu 'Teacher use of mother tongue instruction is now compulsory in schools' — Educat...

22 minutes ago

REUTERS - Eduardo Munoz Madagascar revokes ousted president Rajoelina's nationality

22 minutes ago

Salvadoran migrant and US resident Kilmar Abrego Garcia is at the center of a row over President Donald Trumps immigration crackdown. By ROBERTO SCHMIDT (AFP/File) US wants to deport Salvadoran man in immigration row to Liberia

17 hours ago

Ghanaian business mogul and statesman, Sir Sam Esson Jonah, Many luxury apartments in Accra financed through dishonest means — Sam Jonah

17 hours ago

Former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul Ban surface mining for 6 months to fight galamsey — Nitiwul to Mahama

17 hours ago

Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu Bad economic record will haunt Bawumia in 2028 elections — Kwakye Ofosu

17 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings We’re still processing my mother’s sudden death — Dr. Zanetor Rawlings

17 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Bimbilla and former Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul Late Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings was able to unite NDC and NPP — Nitiwul

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line