Parliament mourns former Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings 

  Fri, 24 Oct 2025
The Parliament of Ghana has expressed its deepest condolences to the family and the nation following the passing of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

In a statement signed by Mr David Sebastian Damoah, Director, Media Relations, Parliament, the House described her demise as a great loss to the nation.

It said Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, together with the leadership and members of the House, noted with profound sadness the news of her sudden demise.

“Parliament extends its deepest condolences to the immediate family and the citizenry. Her life of service and dedication to our nation will remain a guiding light for generations to come,” the statement said.

The statement also highlighted Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings’ tireless advocacy for women and children, promotion of girl-child education, and efforts in health and community development. “She was passionate in her support of women and children, especially girl education. She also made immense contributions to health, community development and championed the rights and welfare of the vulnerable.

“Her warmth and commitment to national service will be remembered with profound respect and gratitude,” it read.

As a mark of respect and in recognition of her legacy, Parliament abruptly adjourned its sitting on Thursday, October 23, 2025.

The House’s decision to adjourn reflected its collective mourning and appreciation of her service, courage, and leadership.

The former First Lady died on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra.

GNA

