Police Ladies Association mourns former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings 

  Fri, 24 Oct 2025
The Police Ladies Association (POLAS) is mourning the death of the former First Lady. Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, which sad event occurred at the Ridge Hospital on Thursday, October 2024.

The National President of the Association, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (Mrs) who spoke to the press on the sudden demise of the former First Lady, expressed her deep condolences to the bereaved family and the government as a whole. “I wish to on behalf of the POLAS express my condolences to the bereaved family and government.” as a whole. We have lost a mother whose contributions to national development is not in doubt,” she remarked.

The late former First Lady was recognised by the Ghana Police Service for her contributions towards women in policing in Ghana.

Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings’ contributions, when she was Ghana’s First Lady, brought about reforms in the service, resulting in females who by then ended their rank at Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) being promoted further to Commissioner just like their male counterparts.

The instrumentality of Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings also led to female policewomen attending United Nations (UN) missions in other countries as is being witnessed in other jurisdictions.

In view of this, the Police Ladies Association (POLAS) at the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of female policing in Ghana honoured her for her meritorious contributions to the service.

Source: Police Ladies Association

