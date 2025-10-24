Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings redefined role of Ghana’s First Ladies — Prof Gyampo

Professor Ransford Gyampo

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Shippers Authority, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has described the late former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings, as a trailblazer whose leadership shaped the role and influence of Ghana’s First Ladies in the Fourth Republic.

He said the former First Lady’s hard work, confidence and resilience redefined how spouses of Presidents contribute to national development.

In a tribute shared on Friday, October 24, Prof. Gyampo said, “She was a hardworking First Lady whose role, I believe, has set the tone for the functioning of all First Ladies in Ghana’s Fourth Republic.”

Recounting his personal encounter with the country's longest-serving First Lady during his days at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), he said she left a lasting impression with her confidence, sense of humour and respectfulness.

He narrated how the former First Lady, unaware of his identity at first, requested to meet “Dr. Gyampo” for an urgent discussion, an encounter that turned humorous when she realised he was the very person she sought.

“She was surprised to see me and said, ‘I was expecting to see some giant or an old man.’ Then I responded jokingly, ‘Mum, I may not be tall but remember, I’m taller than many people in Ghana, including Nana Akufo-Addo.’ She burst into laughter and said, ‘Doc, your voice is bigger than your person,’” Prof. Gyampo recalled.

Nana Konadu passed away at the age of 66 while receiving treatment at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital following a short illness on Thursday, October 23.

Meanwhile, government has announced a three-day national mourning in her and directed all national flags to be flown at half-mast during the period.