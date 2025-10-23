Nkwanta South: Shooting incident at Keri leaves three injured, one in critical condition 

A shooting incident has occurred at Keri, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, leaving three people injured, with one in critical condition.

Mr. Bright Akoto, the Municipal Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO, confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

Mr Akoto, who is also a resident of Keri said the victims include two individuals from the Kabre tribe and a Konkomba woman and her son.

He said the people were allegedly ambushed by unknown gunmen while on their way to farm on a motorcycle.

Mr Akoto revealed that the adult victims are receiving treatment at St. Joseph Hospital, while the woman’s son is in critical condition with bullet wounds in the head and back.

GNA