‘My heart is broken’ — Cheddar reacts to demise of Konadu Agyemang Rawlings

2024 independent presidential candidate and leader of the New Force, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

Nana Konadu, widow of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, passed away on Thursday, October 23, at the age of 76 after a short illness.

In a condolence message shared on social media the same day, Cheddar said the death of the former First Lady had left him heartbroken and deeply shaken.

“Oh no… my heart is broken. Who will give me those gentle nudges again, those whispered teases wrapped in wisdom, followed by laughter that could lift even the heaviest heart? You were my friend, my mother, and a true matriarch of this nation,” he wrote.

He described Nana Konadu as an embodiment of grace and leadership whose influence extended far beyond her tenure as First Lady.

“What a beautiful spirit we were blessed to have in Ghana — our First Lady, our Mother of Strength, our Symbol of Grace. Your elegance, your compassion, your love for children and women, your leadership, and your fashion sense made you more than a First Lady — you became a beacon of Ghanaian womanhood,” he wrote.

The business mogul-turned politician further noted that the late former First Lady’s legacy would continue to inspire generations of Ghanaian women to lead with courage and compassion.