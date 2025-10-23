ModernGhana logo
Majority Caucus mourns Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

  Thu, 23 Oct 2025
Former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

The Majority Caucus in Parliament has expressed deep sorrow and disbelief over the passing of former First Lady, Her Excellency Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings.

In a statement signed by the Majority Leader and Leader of Government Business, Dr. Mahama Ayariga, the Caucus described her death as “deeply saddening” and “a great loss to the nation,” noting that Ghana had lost one of its most influential voices in politics and women’s empowerment.

The statement confirmed that the former First Lady reportedly passed away on Wednesday morning after a short illness.

“On behalf of the entire Majority Members of Parliament, the Rt. Hon. Speaker Bagbin, and the entire Parliament of Ghana, we wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and the nation for this great loss,” the statement said.

Dr. Ayariga praised Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings as a “towering figure in Ghanaian politics” whose commitment to the advancement of women and national development left a lasting mark on the country’s history.

“She paid her dues to this country with dedication and courage,” he stated, adding that her leadership of the 31st December Women’s Movement transformed the lives of countless women and championed their inclusion in governance and economic life.”

He emphasised that her legacy would continue to inspire generations, describing her as “a patriot, a visionary, and a trailblazer whose voice and actions shaped Ghana’s democratic journey.”

The statement concluded with a tribute: “May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Ghana has lost a remarkable woman whose life of service, conviction, and courage will forever be remembered.”

