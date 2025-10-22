ModernGhana logo
CAMFED, NSA track impact of learner guide programme

By Amanda Atunah II Contributor
Education CAMFED Ghana, Ms Angela Menyah
WED, 22 OCT 2025
CAMFED Ghana, Ms Angela Menyah

CAMFED Ghana, in collaboration with the National Service Authority (NSA), has commenced a three-day monitoring exercise today on the implementation of the Learner Guide Programme in some selected schools across the Northern Region.

The exercise aimed to assess the progress and impact of the “My Better World” curriculum and began with visits to the Tamale Presbyterian Junior High School, Zo-Simli Girls Junior High School and Choggu Demonstration Junior High School ‘B’.

Visit

Speaking during the visit, the Programmes Officer of CAMFED Ghana, Ms Angela Menyah, urged National Service Learner Guides (NSLGs) to remain committed to the effective delivery of the “My Better World Curriculum”.

She explained that the curriculum contained key lessons that help shape learners’ mindsets and attitudes, especially towards overcoming challenges and building self-confidence.

“My Better World” books are designed to inspire self-discovery and resilience among young people, particularly girls, to help them grow into confident and responsible citizens,” she said.

Commendation

Ms Menyah commended the learners for their enthusiasm and brilliant contributions during live sessions, noting that the programme had proven to be a practical tool for motivating young girls to pursue their dreams.

The District Operations Officer Tamale Metro at CAMFED Ghana, Ms Latifa Alhassan, also lauded the learners for their confidence and assertiveness, describing their responses during the monitoring sessions as “impressive and encouraging.”

She added that the learners demonstrated understanding of content and can relate it to daily life activities during the sessions.

For her part, the Director for Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (PPME) at the NSA, Dr. Mrs. Elizabeth L. B. Zotorvie, emphasised the importance of the Learner Guide Programme in enhancing classroom participation and moral development among pupils.

Impact

She particularly commended the impact of the “River of My Life” chapter in the curriculum, describing it as “a powerful exercise that helps learners reflect on their personal journeys and set meaningful goals.”

Dr Zotorvie encouraged the Learner Guides to continue mentoring and motivating learners, adding that their work was instrumental in shaping the next generation of leaders. She reaffirmed the NSA’s commitment to sustaining the initiative and ensuring it achieves its intended outcomes.

She, however, expressed concern about the financial challenges faced by many girls in the northern part of the country and called for pragmatic measures to address such issues to enable more young girls to remain in school.

The National Service Learner Guides (NSLGs) shared their experiences, saying, "The programme had also impacted them positively by enhancing their facilitation and mentoring skills."

They appealed to CAMFED Ghana and the Authority to expand the initiative to other parts of the Northern Region to benefit more schools.

Appeal

Some Heads of the visited schools praised CAMFED Ghana and the NSA for the initiative and appealed for its extension to other schools within the Tamale Metro and surrounding areas.

They noted that the programme had contributed significantly to improving learners’ confidence, discipline, and academic engagement.

Meanwhile, learners who participated in the sessions described the "My Better World" curriculum as "interactive and engaging", noting that the lessons had helped them appreciate their strengths and navigate life’s challenges, while expressing excitement at the visit and describing the monitoring as "a motivation to continue participating actively in the programme."

The monitoring exercise is expected to continue in other selected schools over the next two days.

