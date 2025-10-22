How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from proceeds of crime

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has accused the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Wahab Abdul-Hannan Aludiba, and his wife of unlawfully acquiring several high-value properties across the country between 2018 and 2024 using proceeds of crime.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held at the Jubilee House, Dr. Ayine revealed that investigations uncovered how the couple allegedly diverted funds from the National Food and Buffer Stock Company during Alhaji Aludiba’s tenure to purchase luxury homes, prime lands, and commercial properties worth millions of dollars and Ghana cedis.

Among the assets identified are a five-bedroom house at Chain Homes valued at US$1.6 million, a three-bedroom house at Cantonments worth US$600,000, and plots of land at the Airport Development Area valued at US$750,000. Others include a 17-bedroom boutique hotel at Gumani in Tamale valued at US$250,000, a four-bedroom bungalow at Dzorwulu worth GHS4.1 million, and a 0.32-acre parcel of government land valued at GHS307,200.

Dr. Ayine said investigators traced the funding sources of these acquisitions to illicit financial activities linked to the operations of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company during the period under review.

He disclosed that legal proceedings are being initiated to recover the assets and prosecute all individuals found culpable in accordance with Ghana’s Anti-Money Laundering Act and Public Property Protection laws.

The revelations have reignited public concern over corruption and financial mismanagement within State-Owned Enterprises, prompting fresh calls for stronger oversight, transparency, and accountability in the management of public resources.