ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from proceeds of crime

  Wed, 22 Oct 2025
Headlines How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from proceeds of crime
WED, 22 OCT 2025 1

The Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, has accused the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company, Alhaji Wahab Abdul-Hannan Aludiba, and his wife of unlawfully acquiring several high-value properties across the country between 2018 and 2024 using proceeds of crime.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held at the Jubilee House, Dr. Ayine revealed that investigations uncovered how the couple allegedly diverted funds from the National Food and Buffer Stock Company during Alhaji Aludiba’s tenure to purchase luxury homes, prime lands, and commercial properties worth millions of dollars and Ghana cedis.

Among the assets identified are a five-bedroom house at Chain Homes valued at US$1.6 million, a three-bedroom house at Cantonments worth US$600,000, and plots of land at the Airport Development Area valued at US$750,000. Others include a 17-bedroom boutique hotel at Gumani in Tamale valued at US$250,000, a four-bedroom bungalow at Dzorwulu worth GHS4.1 million, and a 0.32-acre parcel of government land valued at GHS307,200.

Dr. Ayine said investigators traced the funding sources of these acquisitions to illicit financial activities linked to the operations of the National Food and Buffer Stock Company during the period under review.

He disclosed that legal proceedings are being initiated to recover the assets and prosecute all individuals found culpable in accordance with Ghana’s Anti-Money Laundering Act and Public Property Protection laws.

The revelations have reignited public concern over corruption and financial mismanagement within State-Owned Enterprises, prompting fresh calls for stronger oversight, transparency, and accountability in the management of public resources.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Comments

I am a "helo" | 10/22/2025 3:51:47 PM

What shall it profit a man to possess the whole world and lose his poor soul without taking anything into your grave?

Comments1
Top Stories

2 hours ago

How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from proceeds of crime How former Buffer Stock CEO and wife allegedly acquired luxury properties from p...

2 hours ago

Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery licenses Ghana Gold Board opens applications for jewellery, fabrication and refinery lice...

3 hours ago

Said Sinare and President Mahama 'Stay connected to the grassroots or risk losing power' — Ambassador Sinare warn...

3 hours ago

Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear Gbedembilsi rice farmers cry for help as prices drop and buyers disappear

3 hours ago

October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on interbank October 22: Cedi sells at GHS12.50 per dollar on forex market, GHS10.76 on inter...

3 hours ago

Acting Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Smith Danquah Buttey NPP bans executives, MPs from endorsing presidential aspirants ahead of 2026 pri...

3 hours ago

Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulators Parliament to join Mahama’s galamsey fight, demand accountability from regulator...

3 hours ago

GTECs Director-General, Professor Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai Doctor of Business Administration, PhD issued by Swiss Management Centre and Uni...

4 hours ago

Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspirants are — Franklin Cudjoe Having breakfast with failed Akufo-Addo shows how unserious NPP flagbearer aspir...

5 hours ago

Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principles — Afenyo-Markin Torkonoo’s removal process lacked transparency, violated constitutional principl...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line