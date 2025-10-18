'Inclusion is a right, not a privilege' — NHFB Director calls for empowerment of visually impaired girls and women

The Director of the New Horizon Foundation of the Blind (NHFB), Mr. Eric Kwabla Ofori, has called for greater inclusion, safety, and empowerment of girls and women with visual impairments, stressing that inclusion must be regarded as a right and not a privilege.

Speaking at the joint celebration of the International Day of the Girl Child and the International White Cane Safety Day at the Dela Cathedral Chapel in Ho, Mr. Ofori said this year’s theme, “Girls and Women with Vision: Leading Change, Securing Safety, and Shaping Livelihoods,” reflects a commitment to transformation and equality.

He urged society to move beyond viewing disability as a limitation and instead recognise strength, resilience, and potential. “When girls and women with vision impairment are empowered, they do not just survive and lead; they inspire and transform their world,” he said.

Mr. Ofori explained that while the International Day of the Girl Child celebrates the rights and potential of every girl, it holds deeper meaning for those with visual impairments who often face multiple barriers. Many, he said, are excluded from education, healthcare, and social participation but continue to rise with courage and determination.

“We affirm that girls with visual impairments have the same rights to safety, education, and opportunities as every other girl,” he stated, calling on families and institutions to support them to walk freely, learn equally, and dream without limits.

Highlighting the significance of White Cane Safety Day, Mr. Ofori described the white cane as “a symbol of freedom and dignity,” representing the independence and visibility of persons with visual impairments. He said uniting both celebrations amplifies the message of empowerment and protection while promoting disability rights across communities.

The NHFB Director outlined the Foundation’s ongoing Skills for Livelihood and Empowerment Project, which is currently training over one hundred women and girls with visual impairments — including mothers of children with disabilities — in income-generating and life skills.

He said the training covers detergent and pastry production, cereal processing, business management, financial literacy, advocacy, leadership development, and sexual and reproductive health education. According to him, these initiatives are transforming lives, boosting confidence, and improving family incomes.

“This life-changing programme is being implemented with the strong collaboration of the Ghana Blind Union, the Department of Gender, the Department of Social Welfare, Women in Agricultural Development (WIAD), and the Ghana Enterprise Agency, with the moral support of the E.P. Church, Ghana,” he explained.

Mr. Ofori expressed deep appreciation to the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and Deutsches Blindenhilfswerk (DBHW) of Germany for their continued support of NHFB’s work since 2014. “Their belief in inclusion has been a beacon of hope,” he said.

He also highlighted the Foundation’s collaboration with the Aumund Foundation and DBHW on the TEACH Project (Technology Enhanced Accessible Classroom for Higher Impact), which is transforming learning experiences for students with visual impairments through digital tools, teacher training, and inclusive classroom practices.

“Together, our Skills and TEACH projects represent a complete pathway — from inclusive education to sustainable livelihoods,” he said, emphasising that education and empowerment must go hand in hand to ensure that persons with disabilities live productive and dignified lives.

Mr. Ofori commended Talent Microfinance Ltd. for sponsoring white canes for this year’s celebration, describing the gesture as a genuine act of corporate social responsibility. “Their generosity goes beyond financial contribution — it restores independence and confidence to many individuals with visual impairment,” he noted.

He reaffirmed NHFB’s commitment to strengthening such partnerships, saying, “The New Horizon Foundation of the Blind deeply values this partnership and looks forward to building on it in the years ahead.”

The colourful event, which featured music, poetry, exhibitions, and personal testimonies, was attended by representatives from the Ghana Blind Union, the Department of Gender, the Ghana Education Service, the Department of Social Welfare, and the Ghana Enterprise Agency, among others.

Mr. Ofori reminded participants that inclusion must be seen as justice rather than charity, saying, “Every individual with vision impairment deserves the chance to learn, to work, and to live with dignity.” He called for continuous commitment from government, international partners, and civil society to advance the inclusion agenda.

He concluded by expressing gratitude to all NHFB partners, including the Government of Ghana, the E.P. Church, Ghana, and other corporate allies, for their faith in the Foundation’s mission.

“Together, we are shaping a world where ability, not disability, defines opportunity,” he declared, receiving a standing ovation from the audience.