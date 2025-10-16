'Ascend to the highest pinnacle' — Asogli Chiefs laud Asiedu Nketia 

Chiefs of Asogli State have blessed Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), wishing him success and ascension to the highest pinnacle in his endeavours.

Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, Awafiaga of Asogli State extended the blessings and good wishes to Mr Nketia for coming to thank them after the party's 2024 victory, while acknowledging his leadership and dedication to the governing NDC.

Mr Nketia visited the Asogli Palace in Ho on Wednesday as part of his “Thank You Tour.”

“May the gods of our land and the God Almighty above give you the strength, give you good health and protect you so that you succeed in all that you do…

“We are so grateful that as a mark of tradition, you didn't come empty handed. You've given us something. We'll hold a libation and let our forefathers know that you are still the Chairman of the great party and that they should protect you. And wherever you want to go, may you ascend to the highest pinnacle.”

Mr Nketia, on his part, expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of the area for their electoral support to the NDC, highlighting the achievement of a massive win in the 2024 polls.

He underscored the significance of face-to-face communication, saying though the President earlier visited Ho, Volta Region's capital to thank the region's people, coming again as the party's Chairman was a reflection on past practices during late former President John Rawling's tenure.

“And after thanking you, the other reason I think is that these types of meetings constitute the lifeblood of every organisation. Those who have been in NDC for long, they realise that during President Rawlings' time, every six months, we deployed all government appointees, ministers and chief executive officers to reach out to all the constituencies in the country to explain government policies, the implementation, where we have reached and then also take feedback of the policies to government.

“And by so doing, we were always able to carry the public along. For some time now, we've missed that opportunity,” Mr Nketia said.

He advocated for the reinstating of these outreach programmes to maintain a strong connection with the public and assured of his commitment to continue being an active and engaged leader.

Mr James Gunu, Volta Regional Minister, described Mr Nketia's visit to Ho and other constituencies as part of his ongoing nationwide thank you tour as apt, saying, the party during the campaign period, called on Volta region and Ghana to labour communally for victory and it was just right to go back as a party to show gratitude.

He referenced Luke 17:11-19 of the Bible to underline the need to show gratitude and to assure the electorates that the NDC would not wait till election year to come to them canvassing for votes.

GNA