Jirapa Dubai murder case: Wa High Court frees Belinda and Kankumbata, sentences Akpanyikye to life imprisonment

  Wed, 15 Oct 2025
The Wa High Court has acquitted Belinda Miller and Kweku Kankumbata, two of the three people accused of murdering Eric Johnson, the owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, widely known as Jirapa Dubai, in the Upper West Region.

The ruling, delivered on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, brought a dramatic end to the months-long murder trial that gripped national attention.

A seven-member jury, after careful deliberation, unanimously cleared Miller and Kankumbata of all charges, declaring them not guilty of any involvement in Johnson’s death.

Presiding Judge, Justice Ackah-Yensu, however, upheld the jury’s unanimous 7–0 verdict finding the first accused, Elisha Mahama Akpanyikye, guilty of murder. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment and will serve his term at the Ankaful Prison.

The verdict concludes one of the most closely followed criminal cases in recent years, centered on the tragic killing of Eric Johnson, a respected hotel owner and entrepreneur whose death sent shockwaves across the Upper West Region.

Johnson was found dead in his home at Jirapa on February 11, 2024, with multiple stab wounds. His body was discovered the following morning in a pool of blood, sparking widespread outrage and sorrow.

Police investigations initially led to the arrest of seven suspects, including staff members of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel. After preliminary screening, four were released, leaving Akpanyikye, Miller, and Kankumbata to stand trial before the Wa High Court.

Prosecutors argued that the three conspired to murder Johnson, presenting a series of circumstantial evidence to support their claims. However, defense lawyers maintained that there was no direct proof linking Miller and Kankumbata to the crime, insisting their clients were being wrongfully accused.

After months of testimony, cross-examinations, and forensic presentations, the jury concluded that the prosecution failed to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt against the two. They were therefore acquitted and discharged.

Akpanyikye, however, was found guilty of the murder, with evidence including fingerprint and footprint matches, call records, and a fresh hand injury on the day of the incident placing him at the scene of the crime.

With this verdict, Belinda Miller and Kweku Kankumbata walk free, while Akpanyikye begins a life sentence for the murder that shocked Jirapa and the nation.

