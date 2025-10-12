West Africa’s Military Junta Past We Don’t Need It, but We Should Not Forget It

In recent decades, many West African countries have transitioned from military dictatorships to democratic governance. Citizens now speak openly, vote freely, and demand accountability. For the generation born after 2000 the indomitable children of this era democracy is a lived experience. Many of them have never known a time when military boots trampled on civil rights. But while democracy is now the dominant political system, the dark legacy of military juntas in West Africa must not be forgotten.

We don't need military rule again but we must remember where we came from.

The Era of Military Juntas in West Africa

In the decades following independence, several West African nations was plagued by coups and military takeovers. Between the 1960s and early 2000s, countries like Nigeria, Ghana, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Mali, and others experienced multiple military regimes. Some justified their actions as necessary to restore order, end corruption, or prevent civil unrest. But in reality, many juntas brought political repression, economic stagnation, and the silencing of civil liberties.

Under military rule:

Constitutions were suspended.

Civilian leaders were jailed or exiled.

Press freedom was crushed.

Protest was met with bullets, not dialogue.

Courts and parliaments were sidelined.

The sound of marching boots meant fear, not protection.

Why We Don’t Need Military Rule Anymore

Military regimes, though sometimes initially welcomed as saviors, often became obstacles to progress.

West African societies paid a high price for governance without accountability. History shows that:

Military leaders lack the training to run complex economies.

Power without checks leads to dictatorship.

Promises of transition often turn into decades of authoritarian rule.

In the long run, military rule erodes institutions, breeds corruption, and denies citizens the right to shape their future.

Today, despite its imperfections, democracy offers a better path.

Democracy: Strengths and Weaknesses

Advantages of Democracy

Elections give the people the power to choose and change their leaders.

Freedom of expression allows open debate and criticism of government policies.

Checks and balances help prevent abuse of power.

Civil society thrives, giving space for youth movements, activism, and innovation.

Challenges of Democracy

Corruption still exists in some democratically elected governments.

Elections can be manipulated or marred by violence.

Slow reforms and weak institutions can frustrate citizens.

Some politicians exploit democracy for personal gain.

But these are problems to be solved within democracy not excuses to return to military rule.

The 2000 and After Generation: Free, But Forgetful?

Today’s generation of young West Africans born from 2000 to date are bold, connected, and empowered. They speak their minds on social media, lead protests, and participate in elections. They know their rights and are not afraid to challenge authority.

But many of them have no direct memory of military rule. They do not understand the military mentality where one man’s word is law, and criticism is considered treason. They cannot imagine a time when newspapers were banned, and civilians were tried in military courts.

This gap in memory is dangerous. If history is forgotten, its lessons are lost. Democracy was not gifted; it was won by generations who stood up against guns and tyranny.

Why We Must Remember

To guard against complacency: When people forget the horrors of dictatorship, they may tolerate it again.

To honor past struggles: Activists, journalists, students, and ordinary citizens fought and died for the freedoms we enjoy today.

To strengthen democracy: Knowing the past helps us fix the present and protect the future.

Conclusion

West Africa has come a long way. From the shadows of military rule, we have stepped into the light of democracy. But the journey is not complete. To move forward, we must never forget the past.

The indomitable children of today must understand that freedom is not automatic. Democracy may not be perfect, but it is better than the silence and fear of military juntas. Let the memory of that era remain alive not to glorify it, but to remind us never to go back.

We don’t need the junta but we should never forget it.

By Mustapha Bature Sallama

Medical / science communicator

International Conflicts management and Peace building

Alumni Gandhi- King Global Academy, United State Institute of Peace USIP

[email protected]

+233-555-275-880