Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie demands bold overhaul of Ghana’s legal education system

Acting Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has issued a strong call for urgent and transformative reforms in Ghana’s legal education system, warning that the country stands at a “defining crossroads” that will determine the future of the legal profession.

Delivering an address at the enrolment ceremony of 824 new lawyers in Accra on Friday, October 10, Justice Baffoe-Bonnie described his assumption of office as coming “at a defining moment — a season both for reflection and for urgent reform in legal education in our beloved Ghana.”

He painted a candid picture of the mounting challenges confronting the sector, including limited access to the Ghana School of Law, questions over training quality, inadequate infrastructure, and a widening gap between legal instruction and modern technological realities.

“The backlog of aspiring law students continues to grow, infrastructure remains inadequate, and our training methods are yet to catch up with the demands of the digital age,” he said. “But challenges must not be seen as signs of decay — they are the banks of renewal, the very light that must illuminate our path forward.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie acknowledged the heated national discourse surrounding legal education reform, saying that “the airwaves are thick with both hope and frustration” as many young people struggle for entry into the legal profession.

He urged the Ghana School of Law, working closely with the General Legal Council and other stakeholders, to seize the moment to reshape the system in ways that balance opportunity with quality.

“The reforms we pursue must not stop at expanding access,” he cautioned. “We must redefine the very purpose of legal education to equip the Ghanaian lawyer for the realities of the twenty-first century — to be both ethically grounded and technologically adept.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie concluded that the future of Ghana’s justice system depends on the courage to rethink and rebuild legal education so that it serves not only the profession but the broader ideals of justice, equity, and national progress.