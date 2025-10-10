ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Lawra Naa commends Mahama’s vision for agricultural sector, infrastructure development   

  Fri, 10 Oct 2025
Regional News Lawra Naa commends Mahama’s vision for agricultural sector, infrastructure development
FRI, 10 OCT 2025

Naa Puowele Karbo III, the Paramount Chief of the Lawra Traditional Area, has commended the President John Dramani Mahama-led government for its renewed focus on promoting agriculture and the country's infrastructure development.

He said aside from the uncertain rain pattern, farmers within the Lawra Traditional Area used to face challenges with access to agricultural mechanisation services and inputs such as fertilizers, and improved seeds almost every year.

Naa Karbo, however, indicated that the farmers in the area did not experience those challenges in the last cropping season, which he attributed to the government’s Feed Ghana Project.

He said: “I proposed at the previous Kobine Festival for the establishment of mechanisation centres equipped with tractors, fertilisers, seeds, and other inputs, and managed by extension officers."

“I am glad to see this vision being gradually realised through the Feed Ghana Project”, the Revered chief stated at Lawra during the climax of the 47th Kobine Festival celebration.

The festival, held under the theme: “Farming for a Healthy Living: The Role of Key Stakeholders in the Lawra Traditional Area”, brought together celebrants across the Upper West Region and beyond, including neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Kobine festival is an annual cultural activity of the Chiefs and people of the Lawra Traditional Area to thank God and their ancestors for successful farming season and promote unity and development of the area.

The week-long celebration was characterised by activities, including clean-up exercises, youth symposiums and cultural dances to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the area.

Naa Karbo explained that the theme was chosen to reflect both the realities of the current farming season and the urgent need for collaboration among government, traditional authorities, and the private sector to strengthen the agricultural sector.

He said the Feed Ghana Project and the Big Push Infrastructure Programme were policies capable of transforming farming, improving livelihoods, and strengthening local economies.

Naa Karbo, also the President of the Upper West Regional House of Chiefs, expressed gratitude to the government for prioritising the Wenchi–Bole–Wa–Lawra–Hamile road under the Big Push Programme, but urged that work should be fast-tracked to ensure its timely construction.

Naa Karbo also reiterated his appeal for the completion of the Dikpe Bridge over the Black Volta, describing it as a long-awaited project that would enhance trade and movement between Ghana and Burkina Faso.

Dr. Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo, the Minister of Labour, Jobs and Employment, who represented President John Dramani Mahama at the festival, observed that the theme for the celebration was in line with the government's vision for the agricultural sector.

“Our Feed Ghana Programme seeks to transform agriculture from subsistence to a modern, market-driven sector that guarantees food security, creates jobs, and promotes healthy living,” he added.

He emphasised that festivals such as the Kobine festival were vital platforms for promoting national unity and celebrating the contributions of farmers to Ghana's development.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

43 minutes ago

Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project Government allocates GH¢130 million to La General Hospital project

43 minutes ago

Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September Ghana’s gold reserves soar by nearly 10 tonnes in September

59 minutes ago

Haruna Iddrisu, Minister of Education GETFUND to finance Free SHS — Haruna Iddrisu

1 hour ago

UCC ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in 2026 university rankings UCC ranked number one in Ghana and West Africa in 2026 university rankings  

1 hour ago

UDS’ FISU world cup winners receive hero welcome to Tamale UDS’ FISU world cup winners receive hero welcome to Tamale 

1 hour ago

I want to be recognised as sole widow — Akosua Serwaa drags Lumbas family, Odo Bron to court 'I want to be recognised as sole widow' — Akosua Serwaa drags Lumba's family, Od...

2 hours ago

AFP - STEPHANIE LECOCQ Death penalty abolitionist Robert Badinter joins France's Pantheon heroes

2 hours ago

Ten rural bank robbers remanded again Ten rural bank robbers remanded again 

2 hours ago

Murdered Immigration Officer Stephen King Amoah Police yet to receive and send report murdered Immigration Officer to AG 

7 hours ago

REUTERS - ALEXANDRE DIMOU Court rejects appeal, ups sentence for man convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot

Advertise Here

Just in....

Race for Flagbearer begins: Who leads NPP?

Started: 01-09-2025 | Ends: 31-12-2025
body-container-line